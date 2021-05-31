Two killed in Sunday evening traffic accident

Two people were killed in a Memorial Day weekend crash on U.S. Hwy. 27 in north Oneida.

The accident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Bear Creek Road, resulting in the complete closure of the highway for an extended period of time as rescue workers responded to the crash and the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated.

Both drivers involved in the crash died. They were Earl Smith Jr., 45, of Huntsville, and Danny Hodge, 38, of Gray, Ky.

According to a report filed by the Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Smith’s southbound 2002 GMC pickup crossed the yellow line and struck Hodge’s northbound 2003 Chevy Silverado, resulting in a head-on collision.

An air evac helicopter was summoned directly to the scene of the accident, which saw U.S. 27 closed in either direction as rescue and cleanup operations were completed.

According to the THP’s report, Smith was not wearing a seatbelt. Hodge was wearing a seatbelt.

Hodge’s wife, 36-year-old Misty Hodge, was injured in the accident. A 15-year-old passenger in the Hodges’ vehicle was not injured. A 38-year-old passenger in Smith’s vehicle, Ashley Anderson of Huntsville, was also uninjured.

In addition to his wife, Misty, Danny Hodge is survived by two children, a son and a daughter. Gray is a small community just east of Corbin, Ky. Hodge was a 2002 graduate of Lynn Camp High School.

Earl Smith was a graduate of Scott High School.

Funeral arrangements for both men were incomplete Monday. Locally, West-Murley Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Earl Smith.