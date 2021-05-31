Counting the costs of Memorial Day

“Memorial Day isn’t about me, it’s not about you. It’s not about an extra day off or a long weekend where you can get together with friends, listen to country and western music and throw some hot dogs on the grill. America is about a whole lot more.”

That’s the way Col. Jimmy Deaux — U.S. Air Force, retired — began his keynote address at the VFW’s annual Memorial Day service in Oneida on Monday.

Deaux, a career Air Force veteran who was involved in designing the F-22 fighter jet before retiring from service in 1992 and later retiring from FedEx as a commercial pilot in 2016, spoke at length about the sacrifices of America’s war veterans and the need to remember and honor their sacrifices.

“I know you’ve looked at the wall,” he told his audience, referring to the Memorial Wall outside VFW Post 5669. “I know you know the numbers.

Watch: Memorial Day Service 2021

“Ladies and gentlemen, Memorial Day is about 630,562 brave Americans who aren’t here today to enjoy the sunshine, to enjoy the camaraderie, to listen to speeches and have hot dogs with us,” Deaux said. “It’s about those brave men and women who knew the odds when they signed up, but they answered the country’s call anyway. It’s about those heroic soldiers, seamen, Marines and airmen who didn’t want to die but were willing to give up even that if it was required of them.

“It’s about those heroes who were willing to fight and die for such simply principles as duty, honor and country,” Deaux continued. “And for those guys who were willing to protect our God-given rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness for those they had never met. Why did they do this? They believed in a simple principle of a cause greater than themselves, which is the heart and soul of our nation.”

- Story Continues Below -

On a holiday weekend that saw considerable criticism from both sides of the political spectrum directed at Vice President Kamala Harris after she tweeted innocuously on Friday for Americans to “enjoy the long weekend” with no mention of the war dead who the holiday is set aside to honor, the reasons behind Memorial Day were the central theme throughout Monday’s ceremony in Oneida.

There wasn’t much mention of politics — though Deaux jokingly said he’d like to bring his “liberal friends” to Oneida to sing the Star Spangled Banner after Nick Manis’s rendition of the national anthem to open the ceremony — but the sacrifices of America’s veterans was front and center.

“We are gathered to recall persons who made the supreme sacrifice, and to honor their families,” said Les Williams, commander of VFW Post 5669. Of America’s war dead, he said, “While they are physically gone, we remember them. In reality, they are very close to us. They have molded the future of our nation. They give us the strong incentive to carry on our crusade for lasting peace and continued patriotism.”

Wayne King, pastor of New Salem Baptist Church, who delivered the invocation, said Memorial Day is about honoring men and women who weren’t looking for a pat on the back but were simply striving to serve their country.

King quoted Albert Einstein, who once said, “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” And, he said, “That’s what we’re honoring today: those men and women who weren’t looking for success or to be successful. They were a value. A value to our country, a value to the generations to follow after them, and hopefully to be a leader and an example to all generations.”

Deaux pointed out that there are three holidays set aside to honor American military members: Armed Forces Day, for honoring those still in uniform; Veterans Day, for honoring those who have “hung up their uniform”; and Memorial Day, for honoring those “who died in their uniform.”

But, he reminded, Memorial Day isn’t just about the 630,000 Americans who’ve died in active combat. It’s also about those who died in times of peace. Deaux, who spent the majority of his military career in the relative peace of the Cold War, recalled his friend, Bradley J. Scott, a South Dakota hog farmer who joined the Air Force and died in a training mission in Spain in 1981 when two aircraft collided in mid-air. He left behind a wife and two sons, and Deaux was appointed to escort Scott’s body back home to the United States, where he delivered his friend’s eulogy.

Following the funeral service, Deaux said, he took time to answer questions of Scott’s friends and family who had assembled to pay their final respects. But the one question he struggled with was a question from Scott’s mother, who asked why her son had to die in peace-time.

“I have to admit that as a 28-year-old captain I was stumped by that question until I remembered a question my father told me as a young boy,” Deaux said. “He said, ‘Son, you can avoid a fight not by running away from it but by being the toughest kid in the neighborhood.’ I told his mother that Brad was the reason we are, in fact, not at war. He worked so hard to be the best, he insisted on that from everyone around him. We just figured the bad guys would never come see us because we were that determined, we were that well-trained, we were that good. His dedication to service above self helped to ensure our liberty.

“I don’t know if my answer to her answered her question,” Deaux said. “All I know is I could not take away her pain, or my pain, which was going to last forever. But as you leave here today, take note of the little things — the things you own, the things you can do, the church you can go to and worship as you see fit. Go home, hug your spouse, your kids, but just remember and never forget there are 630,000 reasons why you can do that.”