Here comes Blackberry Winter

By Ben Garrett

Blackberry vines are in full bloom across the northern Cumberland Plateau. And, right on schedule, here comes our next cold snap.

The old-timers used the blooming season to name the intrusions of cold air that often infiltrate from the northern latitudes after spring has taken hold. There’s Redbud Winter, Dogwood Winter, Locust Winter, and so on.

This Blackberry Winter is going to deliver an unusually cold Memorial Day weekend to the region. And while it will be short-lived, it’s going to seem even colder than it really is. Saturday should be quite a shock to the senses after we’ve become accustomed to 80-degree weather over the past week or so.

Thunderstorm chances will continue to increase over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure that’s been delivering hot, dry weather to our region breaks down. The best chance of thunderstorms will come Friday, ahead of a cold front that will deliver the much cooler temperatures to the region by Friday night and early Saturday.

Saturday promises to be a raw day, with plenty of cloud cover especially early in the day. Temperatures may not budge much on Saturday. The ECMWF computer model is currently suggesting a high temperature in the upper 50s. The GFS is even colder. It has us struggling to get much above 50 degrees. That’s close to 30 degrees colder than we have been most afternoons lately! Temperatures could drop into the 40s Saturday night, if the ECMWF is correct. If the GFS is correct, temps in the 40s will be widespread Saturday night.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a high of 62 for Oneida, which seems slightly too warm, with a low of 45 Saturday night.

A warming trend will begin fairly quickly, but Sunday will still be below-normal for this time of year, with a high temperature of around 70 degrees (the GFS is less optimistic; it has us topping out in the mid 60s).

The 80-degree temps will return fairly quickly; we may be close to 80 on Memorial Day. Then next week it appears we’ll move into a more typical summer pattern, with temps in the 80s with chances for thunderstorms each afternoon.

Could we see severe weather with the cold front before the cooler weather arrives? It’s not completely out of the question, but severe weather potential should be somewhat limited. It seems likely that we’ll see a weakening complex of showers and perhaps some embedded thunder impacting our region Friday morning. That will help to stabilize the atmosphere and there will be limited time for the atmosphere to rejuice before the cold front approaches late in the day on Friday. There will be a very small chance for some localized damaging winds with a line of storms associated with the frontal passage late in the day on Friday.

So, Blackberry Winter isn’t going to last long. Blink and you’ll miss it. But Saturday is going to be quite a cool start to the holiday weekend, which will definitely put a damper on lake plans for those who have them.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
