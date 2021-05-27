Congressman Fleischmann talks political gridlock in Washington

“We are, sadly, bitterly divided.”

That’s how U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Chattanooga, described the state of affairs in America as he spoke to a room full of Scott County’s business and civic leaders at the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly directors’ luncheon at the Senior Citizens Center on Thursday.

Fleischmann, who appeared as a guest of Plateau Electric Cooperative, who sponsored the monthly meeting, said that the opposing political factions of the United States have to find a way to set their differences aside and work together for the good of the country.

“Im a Republican. I ran as a Republican. But I run as an American first,” said Fleischmann, who has represented Tennessee’s 3rd District — which includes Scott County — since 2011. “I represent about 730,000 people. Not everybody sees the world the way I see it, and not every Republican likes the way I vote.”

Fleischmann said he is co-sponsoring legislation with a Democratic colleague to increase broadband coverage in America.

“We’re more polarized now than we were when I went to Washington and I didn’t think that was possible,” he said. “If I have an idea, it shouldn’t matter which side I’m from. It should matter that I have an idea to move the country forward. We shouldn’t say, “Well, he’s an R, or he’s a D.”

Fleischmann took questions from his audience, which mostly consisted of things like what Congress can do to roll back the unemployment benefit supplement that many business owners have said is hindering their ability to hire workers, immigration reform, voting security, the national debt — and Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat Speaker of the House who emerged as the most visible enemy of former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi is “very difficult to work with,” Fleischmann said. “That’s not true of everybody on the other side of the aisle. But she’s very difficult to work with.”

On the issue of voting fraud, Fleischmann said: “I’m going to say this loud and clear. I think every legal person ought to be allowed to vote. Every legal person ought to be able to vote once, and every vote should be counted accurately.”

The congressman said that charges from some politicians and pundits that Republicans are trying to “disenfranchise” voters don’t hold water.

“One person, one vote, make it easier to get access to vote, but make sure it’s counted fairly and accurately,” he said.

On the issue of the unemployment stipend, which is $300 per week through September, Fleischmann said: “You can’t pay people not to work, plain and simple. It’s morally wrong and it’s a disadvantage to work.”

When asked why the supplement could not be eliminated, Fleischmann said the political dynamics have changed, a reference to the November 2020 election that saw Republicans lose control of the Senate and continue to be the minority party in the House of Representatives, although they made up significant ground.

“Not a single incumbent (Republican) lost. We gained seats. But we’re still five short,” Fleischmann said. “We lose every single vote that counts in the House and we lose in the Senate. Thank God we’ve still got the filibuster. That’s very important.”

On the issue of immigration, Fleischmann said he had visited the U.S.-Mexico border several times and called it “pure and utter chaos. The system is broken in several phases,” he said. “The entire system needs to be overhauled.” He added that it’s not just Central and South Americans who are being apprehended at the border, adding that people of Middle Eastern descent are being captured as they try to sneak into the country, along with Russians and other Europeans.

On the issue of national debt, Fleischmann said the current debt is $30 trillion, up from $15 trillion when he arrived in Washington 10 years ago.

“That’s unacceptable,” he said. “This debt is on our children’s head.” He said mandatory spending — such as dollars spent on social assistance programs — now accounts for 75% of the federal budget, which has tripled in the past four decades. “We have to make tougher decisions,” he said.

Despite the negatives, Fleischmann said there are rays of hope. He pointed to America’s younger generation and their embrace of technological advances, as well as the U.S.’s military strength.

“America is coming running back,” he said. “American technology is still leading the world. (American adversaries) can try to steal, try to replicate, but they can’t beat us.

“There are bright lights out there but I won’t come in here and say things are rosy,” Fleischmann said.