Updated:

BSFMC partners with Access Physicians to launch telehospitalist service

By Independent Herald

Big South Fork Medical Center has partnered with the nation’s leading multi-specialty telemedicine physician group to bring telehospitalists to the Oneida hospital, Rennova Health announced this week.

BSFMC’s contract with Access Physicians will increase in-patient services at the Oneida hospital, meaning patients can receive timely, local care for more complex health conditions and avoid transfers to out-of-town facilities, Rennova said.

“Access Physicians prides itself on working with forward-thinking hospitals to enhance the delivery of clinical excellence locally,” said Chris Gallagher, president of Access Physicians. “Residents of Scott County rely on Big South Fork Medical Center to be there for them. With our presence, Big South Fork Medical Center can be a valuable medical resource.”

The new partnership enables BSFMC to connect a patient with a board-certified hospitalist via secure, high-resolution technology. On-site nurses and physicians at the hospital will have access to consultation to diagnose and treat patients with complex and high-acuity conditions.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Access Physicians to enhance the level of care provided at Big South Fork Medical Center,” said Hal Leftwich, BSFMC’s CEO. “Access Physicians will provide our hospital with 24/7, 365 days a year telehospitalist coverage, enabling our hospital to keep more patients close to home with access to the care they need.

“This partnership with some of the nation’s premier telemedicine groups further demonstrates our commitment to innovation to provide better patient care and sustainable rural health care,” Leftwich added.

Big South Fork Medical Center is the last of three Cumberland Plateau hospitals owned by Rennova Health, after Jellico Community Hospital closed earlier this year. Fentress Regional Medical Center had previously closed.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
