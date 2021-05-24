Gallery: Oneida vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

Oneida hosted Gatlinburg-Pittman in a Class A substate game at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Highlanders won the game, 7-0. Here are a few action shots from the match, taken by Sarah Dunlap.
Noah James passes the ball ahead during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Gabe Hacker controls the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Rylin Bowling applies defensive pressure during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Luke White squares off against an opponent during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Noah James dribbles the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Noah James battles an opponent during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Mason Keeton controls the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Gabe Hacker controls the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Rylin Bowling controls the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Reice Kennedy works with the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Matthew Brown battles against an opponent during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Matthew Brown controls the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Chase Rushing passes the ball as Luke White follows the play during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Gavin Keeton records a save during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Aidan Love boots the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Derek Keeton coaches his team during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Phil Newport poses for the camera during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Reice Kennedy battles for possession during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Mason Keeton dribbles the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Aidan Love passes the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Gavin Keeton punts the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
Mason Keeton heads the ball during Oneida’s Class A substate game against Gatlinburg-Pittman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Photo: Sarah Dunlap
- Story Continues Below -
Join our mailing list
Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.