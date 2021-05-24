- Advertisement -
Home Gallery Gallery: Oneida vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman
GallerySportsOneida
Updated:

Gallery: Oneida vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

By Independent Herald

Oneida hosted Gatlinburg-Pittman in a Class A substate game at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Highlanders won the game, 7-0. Here are a few action shots from the match, taken by Sarah Dunlap.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Oneida vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida hosted Gatlinburg-Pittman in a Class A substate game at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Highlanders won the game,...
Read more
Local News

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

Independent Herald - 0
By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That's just as well, because the water isn't at all...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: Scott County wasn’t always Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Before it was Scott County, and before it was carved out of Campbell, Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, Scott County was a part of Jackson County...and that wasn't its first designation.
Read more
Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Needle’s Eye (Hole in the Ridge)

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: Varies Elevation Gain: Varies Difficulty: Varies Trailhead: O&W or Hurricane Ridge Features: Geology, overlook, waterfall If you were asked to pick the most spectacular geological feature in the...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Soccer: ‘Future is bright’ for Oneida soccer despite substate loss

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got a good, close-up look Saturday afternoon at the program whose success it wants to replicate. The Indians fell to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Class...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida gave up its first goal in postseason play on Thursday, when Greenback scored 12 minutes into the second half. If you were looking for...
Read more
Oneida

Full circle: Oneida names Jimmy May head football coach

Independent Herald - 0
It didn't take Oneida long to find a successor to Tony Lambert. That's because the school didn't have to look far for Lambert's replacement. Oneida Special...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida blanks Sweetwater to advance to region championship, substate

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time in three years, Oneida will play for a region championship. The Indians are one win away from the program's first-ever state...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida’s season ends in region semifinal heartbreaker

Independent Herald - 0
Tellico Plains turned a double-play on a fly ball in the bottom of the seventh on Monday evening to end Oneida's hopes and its...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Full circle: Oneida names Jimmy May head football coach

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It didn't take Oneida long to find a successor to Tony Lambert. That's because the school didn't have to look far for Lambert's replacement. Oneida Special...
Read more

BSF’s Bandy Creek pool will reopen Memorial Day weekend

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — For the first time since 2019, the nation's only National Park Service-operated swimming pool will be open on Memorial Day weekend. Big...
Read more

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

Local News Independent Herald - 0
By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That's just as well, because the water isn't at all...
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Oneida vs. Gatlinburg-Pittman

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
Oneida hosted Gatlinburg-Pittman in a Class A substate game at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The Highlanders won the game,...
Read more

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

Local News Independent Herald - 0
By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That's just as well, because the water isn't at all...
Read more

Forgotten Times: Scott County wasn’t always Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
Before it was Scott County, and before it was carved out of Campbell, Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, Scott County was a part of Jackson County...and that wasn't its first designation.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN