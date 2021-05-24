As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That’s just as well, because the water isn’t at all suitable for whitewater paddling, as unusually dry weather has sent streamflows plummeting.

On the other hand, Memorial Day weekend typically sees a significant uptick in recreational paddling on the Big South Fork, and those casual paddlers may be in for a surprise by the low streamflows this weekend.

The Clear Fork River had dropped to just 84 cubic feet per second (cfs) Monday evening, less than half the median streamflow of 183 for late May. While the streamflow remained above the record low of 24 cfs for the date, set back in 1941, the 25th percentile streamflow is 90 cfs — meaning that only 25% of the time is Clear Fork flowing at less than 90 cfs this time of year.

The actual depth of the Clear Fork River at Burnt Mill Ford west of Robbins was 1.9 ft. on Monday, almost a foot lower than just a week ago.

The reason for the rapidly dropping streamflow is a lack of rain. The last rainfall recorded in Oneida by the National Weather Service was on May 11, two weeks ago.

At that time, Clear Fork was flowing at nearly 2,000 cfs, and the depth was over five feet, after 1.25 inches of rain fell with the passage of a cold front.

The Big South Fork River, as measured at Leatherwood Ford, was still running above normal as recently as a week ago, but it’s rapidly dropping, as well. The streamflow Monday afternoon was 255 cfs. The median streamflow for the date is 510. Only 25% of the time is it below 386 cfs in late May.

Clear Fork from Brewster Bridge downstream is nearly impossible to paddle at streamflows below 100 cfs, while the Big South Fork downstream from Leatherwood begins to become problematic at streamflows less than 400 cfs.

- Story Continues Below -

Some rain is in the forecast for the end of the week, when the dry spell is likely to break — at least temporarily. Thunderstorm chances will increase on Thursday, and showers and storms will become likely on Friday as a cold front approaches the region.