- Advertisement -
Home News Local News As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet
NewsLocal News
Updated:

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

By Independent Herald

By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That’s just as well, because the water isn’t at all suitable for whitewater paddling, as unusually dry weather has sent streamflows plummeting.

On the other hand, Memorial Day weekend typically sees a significant uptick in recreational paddling on the Big South Fork, and those casual paddlers may be in for a surprise by the low streamflows this weekend.

The Clear Fork River had dropped to just 84 cubic feet per second (cfs) Monday evening, less than half the median streamflow of 183 for late May. While the streamflow remained above the record low of 24 cfs for the date, set back in 1941, the 25th percentile streamflow is 90 cfs — meaning that only 25% of the time is Clear Fork flowing at less than 90 cfs this time of year.

The actual depth of the Clear Fork River at Burnt Mill Ford west of Robbins was 1.9 ft. on Monday, almost a foot lower than just a week ago.

The reason for the rapidly dropping streamflow is a lack of rain. The last rainfall recorded in Oneida by the National Weather Service was on May 11, two weeks ago.

At that time, Clear Fork was flowing at nearly 2,000 cfs, and the depth was over five feet, after 1.25 inches of rain fell with the passage of a cold front.

The Big South Fork River, as measured at Leatherwood Ford, was still running above normal as recently as a week ago, but it’s rapidly dropping, as well. The streamflow Monday afternoon was 255 cfs. The median streamflow for the date is 510. Only 25% of the time is it below 386 cfs in late May.

Clear Fork from Brewster Bridge downstream is nearly impossible to paddle at streamflows below 100 cfs, while the Big South Fork downstream from Leatherwood begins to become problematic at streamflows less than 400 cfs.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Some rain is in the forecast for the end of the week, when the dry spell is likely to break — at least temporarily. Thunderstorm chances will increase on Thursday, and showers and storms will become likely on Friday as a cold front approaches the region.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,239FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

Independent Herald - 0
By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That's just as well, because the water isn't at all...
Read more
Features

Forgotten Times: Scott County wasn’t always Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Before it was Scott County, and before it was carved out of Campbell, Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, Scott County was a part of Jackson County...and that wasn't its first designation.
Read more
Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Needle’s Eye (Hole in the Ridge)

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: Varies Elevation Gain: Varies Difficulty: Varies Trailhead: O&W or Hurricane Ridge Features: Geology, overlook, waterfall If you were asked to pick the most spectacular geological feature in the...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: ‘Future is bright’ for Oneida soccer despite substate loss

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida got a good, close-up look Saturday afternoon at the program whose success it wants to replicate. The Indians fell to Gatlinburg-Pittman in the Class...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Man charged with attempted escape from Scott County Jail

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 28-year-old Scott County man, Joseph Edward Chambers, has been indicted on allegations that he attempted an escape while incarcerated at the...
Read more
Local News

Scott County man charged in child rape case

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 32-year-old Robbins man was indicted Thursday on numerous charges related to the rape and sexual abuse of a minor. Jonathan Maine Lowe,...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric announces Youth Tour winners

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is congratulating the winners of its short story contest for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, the cooperative selects a contest winner...
Read more
Local News

Covid hospitalizations are low, and still declining

Independent Herald - 0
Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s unemployment claims slowly decline

Independent Herald - 0
The decline of unemployment claims in Scott County has been sluggish in recent weeks — but noticeable. According to the TN Dept. of Labor &...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Hike of the Week: Needle’s Eye (Hole in the Ridge)

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: Varies Elevation Gain: Varies Difficulty: Varies Trailhead: O&W or Hurricane Ridge Features: Geology, overlook, waterfall If you were asked to pick the most spectacular geological feature in the...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Buzzard Rock

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 1.1 miles Elevation Gain: 260 ft. Difficulty: Easy Trailhead: Unnamed Features: Overlook We’ve written in the past, when describing Buzzard Rock, that the word “buzzard” doesn’t exactly conjure...
Read more

Forgotten Times: Scott County wasn’t always Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
Before it was Scott County, and before it was carved out of Campbell, Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, Scott County was a part of Jackson County...and that wasn't its first designation.
Read more

Latest News

As dry weather sets in, streamflows plummet

Local News Independent Herald - 0
By Memorial Day weekend, the whitewater season has ended on the Big South Fork. That's just as well, because the water isn't at all...
Read more

Forgotten Times: Scott County wasn’t always Scott County

Features Independent Herald - 0
Before it was Scott County, and before it was carved out of Campbell, Anderson, Morgan and Fentress counties, Scott County was a part of Jackson County...and that wasn't its first designation.
Read more

Hike of the Week: Needle’s Eye (Hole in the Ridge)

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: Varies Elevation Gain: Varies Difficulty: Varies Trailhead: O&W or Hurricane Ridge Features: Geology, overlook, waterfall If you were asked to pick the most spectacular geological feature in the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN