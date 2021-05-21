- Advertisement -
Scott County man charged in child rape case
News
Updated:

Scott County man charged in child rape case

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A 32-year-old Robbins man was indicted Thursday on numerous charges related to the rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Jonathan Maine Lowe, 32, of Robbins, was named in an 11-count indictment alleging that he sexually assaulted his stepdaughter for years. And his wife, Jacqueline Nicole Lowe, 40, was named in a separate indictment alleging that she knew of the abuse and failed to report it.

Jonathan Lowe was charged with one count of rape of a child, one count of rape, two counts of incest, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and five counts of aggravated sexual battery, all ranging from Class A to Class C felonies.

He is accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter over a period of years, beginning in 2010, when the girl was just five years old.

The indictment details alleged sexual assaults and rapes that occurred in the fall of 2010, throughout 2013, in the summer of 2016, in November 2016, in the summer of 2017, in the fall of 2019, and in October 2020.

The court documents allege that the girl did not consent to Lowe’s actions, and that he used his “supervisory or disciplinary power” over the girl to accomplish his actions.

Jacqueline Lowe was indicted on a single count of failure to report, a Class A misdemeanor. Prosecutors allege that she knew or had reason to suspect that a child was being sexually abused and did not report it to authorities, as required by law, in July 2020.

The case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Department of Children’s Services.

Under Tennessee law, child rape is subject to some of the highest criminal penalties that can be levied. It carries a sentence of 25 to 60 years in prison, and state law requires that the entire sentence be served.

Class B felonies carry sentences of eight to 30 years in prison, while Class C felonies carry sentences of three to 15 years in prison.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

