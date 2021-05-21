- Advertisement -
Updated:

Man charged with attempted escape from Scott County Jail

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A 28-year-old Scott County man, Joseph Edward Chambers, has been indicted on allegations that he attempted an escape while incarcerated at the Scott County Justice Center.

Chambers was indicted on a single count of attempted escape, a Class A misdemeanor, by a Scott County grand jury on Thursday.

The alleged attempted escape occurred on FEb. 25, while Chambers was being housed at the justice center.

Chambers was one of four people indicted by the grand jury on Thursday.

Jonathan Maine Lowe, 32, was indicted on a lengthy list of charges related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of his stepdaughter, while his wife, Jacqueline Nicole Lowe, 40, was indicted on allegations of failing to report the sexual abuse.

Additionally, Ashley Nichole Harness, 27, was indicted on a single count of aggravated assault, after allegedly using a handgun to assault a man in August 2020.

Indictments are allegations of criminal wrongdoing presented to the grand jury, which is charged with determining whether sufficient evidence exists to send the matter to trial. The grand jury returns a true bill if it determines that sufficient evidence exists, or a no-true bill if it determines that such evidence does not exist. Indictments are not criminal convictions, and all persons indicted by a grand jury are assumed innocent until convicted in court.

