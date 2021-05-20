- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback

By Independent Herald

Oneida junior Gabe Hacker scores one of his two first half goals in the Indians’ 4-0 win over Sweetwater in the Region 2-A semifinals at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Oneida gave up its first goal in postseason play on Thursday, when Greenback scored 12 minutes into the second half.

If you were looking for a negative, that’s just about all you’d find, as the Indians defeated the Cherokees 5-1 to win the program’s first-ever region championship.

By the time Greenback scored in the game’s 52nd minute, the Indians were up 2-0. And although the goal made things interesting, the Indians’ offense would soon catch fire.

In fact, Oneida scored three goals in a span of less than seven minutes to put the game away.

Junior Gabe Hacker scored a pair of goals, and also had an assist, while freshmen Nick Gilbert and Mason Keeton each had a goal and an assist, and Rylin Bowling scored a goal.

“We took a while to get revved up,” assistant coach Phil Newport said. “Greenback has some good pieces but just could not match our depth.”

Gilbert scored first, in the game’s 19th minute, to break a scoreless deadlock. It was almost 15 minutes later when Hacker scored his first goal, putting the Indians up 2-0 with just five minutes remaining in the half.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Greenback scored its goal on a scramble in front of the net — “we could have prevented that,” Newport said — but Oneida responded in a big way.

First, Keeton scored an unassisted goal with 25:03 remaining. Less than five minutes later, Keeton assisted a goal by Bowling. And just a couple of minutes after that, Gilbert assisted Hacker’s second goal of the night, and any doubt that might have remained was removed.

“Despite a lot of calls that did not get made I thought we did fine keeping after it,” Newport said. “It was a solid night.”

The win marked Oneida’s first-ever region championship in men’s soccer. Although the Indians have been to the region championship game each year since Derek Keeton took over as the program’s head coach, with the exception of 2020’s covid-shortened season, when no region champ was crowned, Oneida lost in the title game to Cumberland Gap in 2018 and to Sweetwater in 2019.

Now the Indians will try for another first: a state tournament berth. They felt they were good enough to challenge for that goal in 2020, before covid put the brakes on the season. Now they’ll get their chance, as Jane Terry Hoffman Field hosts its first-ever substate game in men’s soccer. But to get to Murfreesboro, the Indians will have to get past a powerful foe: Gatlinburg-Pittman. The Highlanders lost to Austin-East on Thursday, 1-0.

Saturday’s substate game will kick off at 5 p.m.

“I’m happy for the kids,” Newport said. “They deserve it.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,228FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

BSF’s Bandy Creek pool will reopen Memorial Day weekend

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — For the first time since 2019, the nation's only National Park Service-operated swimming pool will be open on Memorial Day weekend. Big...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric announces Youth Tour winners

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is congratulating the winners of its short story contest for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, the cooperative selects a contest winner...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida gave up its first goal in postseason play on Thursday, when Greenback scored 12 minutes into the second half. If you were looking for...
Read more
Oneida

Full circle: Oneida names Jimmy May head football coach

Independent Herald - 0
It didn't take Oneida long to find a successor to Tony Lambert. That's because the school didn't have to look far for Lambert's replacement. Oneida Special...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Full circle: Oneida names Jimmy May head football coach

Independent Herald - 0
It didn't take Oneida long to find a successor to Tony Lambert. That's because the school didn't have to look far for Lambert's replacement. Oneida Special...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida blanks Sweetwater to advance to region championship, substate

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time in three years, Oneida will play for a region championship. The Indians are one win away from the program's first-ever state...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida’s season ends in region semifinal heartbreaker

Independent Herald - 0
Tellico Plains turned a double-play on a fly ball in the bottom of the seventh on Monday evening to end Oneida's hopes and its...
Read more
Oneida

Gallery: Oneida vs. Rockwood in District 3-A championship game

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida defeated Rockwood 5-0 in the District 3-A championship game at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Friday, May 14, 2021. It was the Indians'...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida wins District 3-A championship

Independent Herald - 0
For the second time in three years, Oneida hoisted the District 3-A championship plaque as the sun set over Jane Terry Hoffman Field on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Covid hospitalizations are low, and still declining

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida gave up its first goal in postseason play on Thursday, when Greenback scored 12 minutes into the second half. If you were looking for...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: Warmer weather takes over

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
The parade of cold fronts that has dominated weather in the Mid-South this spring is finally coming to an end, and warmer weather will...
Read more

Latest News

BSF’s Bandy Creek pool will reopen Memorial Day weekend

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — For the first time since 2019, the nation's only National Park Service-operated swimming pool will be open on Memorial Day weekend. Big...
Read more

Plateau Electric announces Youth Tour winners

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative is congratulating the winners of its short story contest for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, the cooperative selects a contest winner...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida wins first region title, 5-1 over Greenback

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida gave up its first goal in postseason play on Thursday, when Greenback scored 12 minutes into the second half. If you were looking for...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN