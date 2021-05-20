- Advertisement -
Updated:

Plateau Electric announces Youth Tour winners

By Independent Herald

Plateau Electric Cooperative is congratulating the winners of its short story contest for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each year, the cooperative selects a contest winner from each high school in its service area, and those winners are among youth from across the nation who travel to Washington, D.C. in the middle of June for the Washington Youth Tour, sponsored by their local electric cooperative.

Due to the lingering effects of Covid-19, this year’s Youth Tour was canceled. In lieu of the trip, PEC is publicly recognizing its winners, each of whom received a plaque and a $1,000 check.

“We would like to thank each school system, along with the teachers that allow us to present this opportunity to their students each year and for their time and support,” said PEC’s Jacob Billingsley.

Among the winners were Maycee Stephens from Oneida High School, Krista West from Scott High School, Daniel Garrett from Wartburg Central High School, and Mary Willis from Sunbright High School.

Oneida High School’s Maycee Stephens is pictured with Plateau Electric Cooperative CEO Dave Cross.

Scott High School’s Krista Stephens is pictured with PEC CEO Dave Cross.

Sunbright High School’s Mary Willis is pictured with PEC’s Jacob Billingsley.

Wartburg Central High School’s Daniel Garrett is pictured with PEC’s Jacob Billingsley.

 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

