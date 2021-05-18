Are cicadas coming? Probably not here…

If you’ve been on social media any at all, you’ve seen the warnings for months: “The cicadas are coming!” Often, this warning is accompanied with another precaution about copperheads’ love for cicadas — which is true. Copperheads, one of two venomous snakes found in East Tennessee, do love to feast on cicadas, as do many other animals, birds and fish.

This is the spring of Brood X, which last emerged in 2004. Billions of Brood X cicadas will tunnel out of their subterranean homes in the days and weeks ahead, spending the last few weeks of their lives above-ground. The clumsily-flying large bugs will be hard to miss, as will the crunchy exoskeletons they shed all over the ground. Even if you don’t see them, it’s impossible not to hear them; their shrill mating song will fill the air.

But if you’re expecting to see them in Scott County — at least in bunches — you might be disappointed.

To understand why, it’s important to understand cicadas.

Periodical cicadas

A few cicadas emerge from the ground every year; they’re not an uncommon sight. But, for the most part, their emergence is synchronized. There are several broods of cicadas in the United States — 17 to be exact — and each brood is on its own schedule. In the northern U.S., cicada broods emerge every 17 years. In the southern part of the country, cicada broods emerge every 13 years.

The reason for this synchronized emergence is thought to be evolutionary. Cicadas can only survive in warm weather, and there was a time in the long ago past when summers were occasionally cold in North America. Biologists theorize that the insects evolved to only emerge rarely in order to reduce their chances of coming above-ground when summers were too cold for their survival. That helps explain why the southern broods emerge on a 13-year schedule rather than the 17-year schedule of their northern counterparts, since summers are warmer in the south.

Cicadas only live for a few weeks once they emerge. After spending 17 years feeding on sap below the surface, their purpose for coming above-ground is to molt into adult form, reproduce, and then die. They typically emerge in May, when soil temperatures have warmed sufficiently (about 64 degrees, as measured about eight inches beneath the surface), and they’re gone by late June. The adults are dead and their offspring have burrowed into the earth to begin the 17-year cycle anew.

- Story Continues Below -

When a brood emerges, they’re plentiful; scientists estimate that there are as many as 1.4 million cicadas per square acre in areas where they’re most plentiful. So in addition to the incessant drone of their mating song that humans find either fascinating or annoying, or both, the cicadas present a feeding frenzy for many different types of wildlife — including copperheads.

So why not here?

The media has been abuzz with talk about the emergence of Brood X, but there hasn’t been too much mention of exactly where the cicadas will emerge; only that they’ll be seen in parts of 15 states, including Tennessee.

But, in fact, Brood X — known as the Great Eastern Brood of cicadas — is primarily a brood of the Midwest. They’ll emerge in the greatest numbers across all of Indiana, parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

Brood X cicadas are less commonly found south of the Mason-Dixon Line, with one notable exception: East Tennessee and northern Georgia.

But in East Tennessee, Brood X cicadas are primarily limited to the Tennessee Valley. Cicadas will be a common sight this spring in Knoxville, Kingston and many other areas of East Tennessee. But not so much here on the northern Cumberland Plateau.

Brood X cicadas have been documented on the Cumberland Plateau, including by biologist Chris Simon in his 1988 literature describing the 13-year and 17-year cicada broods. But they’re not found in nearly the same abundance here as in the Tennessee Valley to the southeast.

Where are our cicadas?

Scott County’s cicadas are part of Brood XIV. You might remember their last emergence, back in 2008. The forests were abuzz with their awkward, short flights and the drone of their love songs during the months of May and June of that year.

Brood XIV cicadas can be found across much of Tennessee and Kentucky, western North Carolina, portions of north Georgia, and parts of the northeast, including Pennsylvania and New York.

The next emergence of Brood XIV will be 2025. So if you’re expecting an invasion of cicadas here on the Cumberland Plateau, you have four years to wait.