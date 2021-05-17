Sheriff’s Department to host luncheon fundraiser for Kellie Walker

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will host a luncheon fundraiser on Friday to benefit Kellie Walker, Captain Aaron Evans announced Monday.

Walker, the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, is battling a form of sarcoma. Several fundraisers have been undertaken by the community, including a GoFundMe campaign organized by Walker’s sister-in-law, Sarah Dunlap, and a t-shirt campaign.

The Sheriff’s Department’s efforts will be a hamburger luncheon. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Scott County Justice Center, the Sheriff’s Department will offer a hamburger lunch — including chips, drink and a cookie — for $7. Pre-orders can be made by calling 663-3111. The Sheriff’s Office will deliver orders of five or more lunches.

“Kellie is facing a challenging fight,” Evans said. “She and her husband have two small children. Kellie’s treatment will require an enormous amount of financial needs for her and her family as they fight and sacrifice together … too many expenses to name.”