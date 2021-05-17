- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County's unemployment claims slowly decline
Updated:

Scott County’s unemployment claims slowly decline

By Independent Herald

The decline of unemployment claims in Scott County has been sluggish in recent weeks — but noticeable.

According to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, there were a total of 175 unemployment claims filed in Scott County for the week ending May 8, which is down substantially from a post-Christmas high of 375 for the week ending Jan. 9.

Last week’s jobless claims included 40 initial claims and 135 continued claims.

The jobless claims, which are reported weekly by the state, have remained mostly steady since the holiday season, but occasionally show slight dips — such as the one shown the past couple of weeks.

For the month of January, for example, Scott County averaged 259 unemployment claims per week. For the month of April, that number had slipped slightly to 215 claims per week. Two weeks into May, the number has declined again to 181 claims per week, on average.

When the January unemployment rates were released in late February, Scott County’s jobless rate was 7.5%. The unemployment rate for March, the most recent month released by the Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, was 6.5%.

While the unemployment numbers are dropping slightly, there has been no noticeable uptick in the number of working Scott Countians. In March, there were 7,654 Scott Countians employed and on payrolls. That number is higher than it was through much of the Great Recession but remains lower than just before the pandemic began last year. In January, there were 7,694 Scott Countians working.

The subject of unfilled job vacancies has become a contentious issue in Tennessee — as in much of the nation — in recent months. Gov. Bill Lee announced earlier this month that out-of-work Tennesseans will stop receiving the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement in early July. Tennessee is the latest Republican-led state to end the additional benefits for unemployed workers, following the lead of South Carolina and others.



According to the Jobs4Tn.gov website, there are 256,313 current job openings in Tennessee.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

