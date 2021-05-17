Eye to the Sky: Warmer weather takes over

The parade of cold fronts that has dominated weather in the Mid-South this spring is finally coming to an end, and warmer weather will become the primary trend as we move through the second half of May. And that begins with very warm — hot, actually — weather later this week and through the weekend.

We didn’t see a spring deep freeze like we did back in 2007, when the Easter weekend freeze severely damaged foliage and killed many trees. But this spring’s cold snaps were certainly plentiful, and they were especially voracious this year. The various “winters” of spring (redbud winter, dogwood winter, locust winter, etc.) proved to be stout as cold air made multiple forays into the Southeast. And we had an April hard freeze that was cold enough to cause damage to some foliage, like tulip poplars and Japanese maples.

As recently as one week ago, on May 10, our high temperature was in the 40s. We haven’t hit 80 degrees yet in the month of May (our high temperature for the spring was 81 degrees, back on April 28), and the month is running 6.5 degrees below normal overall, with an average temperature of 54.9 degrees. That makes May 2021 the coldest month of May on record in Oneida thus far, beating out 1976’s average temperature of 56.5 degrees. And it comes after the month of April was almost four degrees below normal. At 51.3 degrees, April 2021 just missed being a Top 10 coldest month of April in Oneida, coming in as the 11th-coldest month of April.

The fact that we have a couple of weeks of warmer weather ahead of us will likely mean that May 2021 won’t finish as the coldest month of May on record in Oneida. However, it’s going to leave a mark. Consider this: The deepest into May we’ve ever gotten without a temperature reading of 80 degrees or above was back in 1997, when we hit 85 degrees on May 18 after failing to reach 80 degrees for the first 17 days of the month. May 18 was the only day we hit 80 degrees that May. Unless we reach 80 degrees tomorrow (which isn’t impossible; the forecast high is 77 degrees), we’re going to beat that this year.

But changes are coming.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Oneida calls for a high of 77 degrees on Tuesday, 81 on Wednesday, 83 on Thursday and 86 on Friday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 80s will continue through the weekend, and there’s a slight chance that we could see our first 90-degree temps of the season by early next week.

The NWS’s Morristown weather forecast office noted in a forecast discussion this morning that the looming warm spell will be the most significant heat wave in East Tennessee since September. The issue is an extremely strong high pressure system that will be in place. It’s going to be so strong, in fact, that we only see a high pressure system this strong during this time of year once every few years. The high pressure will keep rain out of the picture and present us with plenty of sunshine, meaning it’s going to be a stretch of beautiful — albeit hot — weather. It might tempt some folks to open their pools a little earlier than normal, or head to the lake. Because dew points are going to be so low, we aren’t going to see humid, muggy temperature with high heat indices like we would see in summer, but it’s still going to be quite a change from what we’ve been accustomed to this spring.

And there’s not another major cool-down in sight.

This “heat wave” will start to abate by the middle of next week, but we aren’t looking at another major cool-down like we’ve experienced so many times this spring. Part of that is simply climatology; we’re progressing deeper into the spring season, getting closer to the summer solstice, and leaving the time of year where it’s possible to have those deep cool-downs.