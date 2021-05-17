Covid hospitalizations are low, and still declining

Even as the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County and much of the region remains steady, the number of hospitalizations linked to the virus continue to decline.

According to the TN Dept. of Health, there were 686 people hospitalized with Covid-19 across the Volunteer State as of Friday. And, according to the Knox County Regional Health Dept., the number of people hospitalized with covid in the 19-county East Tennessee region had slipped to just 68 as of Monday.

Rapid improvements: As recently as May 5, there were more than 100 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the East Tennessee region, which includes Scott County and the rest of the greater Knoxville area. The number of inpatients at East Tennessee hospitals with Covid-19 peaked on Jan. 7, at 671. Of the 68 patients currently hospitalized in the region, 19 are in ICU and seven are intubated.

Knox County’s picture: Knoxville — the nearest metropolitan area to Scott County — has seen its coronavirus picture improve remarkably in recent weeks. There are currently only 413 active cases of the virus in Knox County, with 26 hospitalized.

Scott County’s picture: There were 45 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County as of Friday, down from 56 on May 7, but still higher than the low of 22 active cases reported on April 20. There has not been a covid-related death reported in Scott County since March 30, and there has been just one reported since March 2. Overall, at least 45 Scott Countians have died from coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health reported three covid-related hospitalizations in Scott County in a two-day period on May 5-6, the first hospitalizations reported since April 10, but has reported no new hospitalizations since then. Overall, 67 Scott Countians have been hospitalized by the virus.

Declining testing positivity: For the week ending Friday, Scott County’s testing positivity was just 6.6%, with seven tests out of more than 100 returning positive for covid. Statewide, testing positivity dropped under 4.5% on Friday.