Soccer: Oneida Middle wraps up undefeated championship season with a sudden death thriller

Eighty minutes of soccer weren’t enough. Nor were two overtime periods. Or a shootout.

Finally, after a triple overtime shootout, Oneida Middle School won a sudden death shootout Campbell County on Saturday to win the East United Middle School Soccer Championship and wrap up an undefeated, 9-0 season.

After a back-and-forth regulation ended in a 3-3 tie, the game moved to overtime. After a triple-overtime shootout resulted in a sudden-death shootout, 8th grader Levi James made his shot, and 8th grader Kam Cash made a final save, handing the Indians a 6-5 win.

James finished the season with 32 goals.

