Updated:

Soccer: Oneida Middle wraps up undefeated championship season with a sudden death thriller

By Independent Herald

Oneida Middle School soccer coach David Blevins (right) and assistant coach Brent Ellis pose with their team following Saturday’s championship win.

Eighty minutes of soccer weren’t enough. Nor were two overtime periods. Or a shootout.

Finally, after a triple overtime shootout, Oneida Middle School won a sudden death shootout Campbell County on Saturday to win the East United Middle School Soccer Championship and wrap up an undefeated, 9-0 season.

After a back-and-forth regulation ended in a 3-3 tie, the game moved to overtime. After a triple-overtime shootout resulted in a sudden-death shootout, 8th grader Levi James made his shot, and 8th grader Kam Cash made a final save, handing the Indians a 6-5 win.

James finished the season with 32 goals.

— Submitted

