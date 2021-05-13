- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Oneida's Stiltner signs with Centre College
SportsOneida
Updated:

Oneida’s Stiltner signs with Centre College

By Independent Herald

Oneida senior Katelyn Stiltner is pictured with her family after signing with Centre College in a ceremony in the Oneida High School Library on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Oneida High School senior Katelyn Stiltner signed with Centre College on Wednesday, choosing to continue her basketball career in Danville, Ky.

The OHS standout, who was a three-year starter and finished with 941 career points and 715 rebounds, will join a Colonels squad that competes in the NCAA Division III’s Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

In addition to her points and rebounds, Stiltner finished her high school career with 149 steals, 106 assists and 51 blocked shots. She played in 132 out of 133 possible games. She was part of a team that twice went to the state tournament in Murfreesboro and went to the substate three times. Oneida was 99-34 during her four-year tenure.

Oneida head coach Marv West pointed out during Wednesday’s signing ceremony that six games were canceled this year due to Covid-19, costing Stiltner an opportunity for 1,000 career points and almost certainly costing the team 100 wins.

“Centre is getting a great young lady who is going to work hard on the court and in the classroom,” West said.

Centre is coached by Wendie Austin, who has been the head coach since 2005 and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach, with more than 200 career wins.

The Colonels finished 4-7 in a covid-shortened season this year, but won 19 games a year ago.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stiltner will not be the only player from Tennessee on the Colonels’ roster. Rachel Jennings, a guard from Portland, Tenn., will be a senior next season.

Two other Tennessee players — guard Abigail Wehby of Brentwood and forward Ellen Hicks of Franklin — just finished their four-year careers with the program.

Stiltner chose Centre because she plans to major in pre-med, and Centre’s pre-med program is ranked among the Top 25 in the nation.

Stiltner is the daughter of Matt Stiltner and Renae Allen Vaughn.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,228FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Gallery

Gallery: Scott softball vs. Kingston

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High faced Kingston in a District 4-AA Tournament elimination game at Alcoa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and stunned the Yellow Jackets with...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Scott High stuns Kingston in District 4-AA tournament

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Julia Butts has swung the bat a lot during her four years as a Scott High softball player. But, arguably, none of those...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s Stiltner signs with Centre College

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School senior Katelyn Stiltner signed with Centre College on Wednesday, choosing to continue her basketball career in Danville, Ky. The OHS standout, who...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida Middle wraps up undefeated championship season with a sudden death thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Eighty minutes of soccer weren't enough. Nor were two overtime periods. Or a shootout. Finally, after a triple overtime shootout, Oneida Middle School won a...
Read more

Related Stories

Gallery

Gallery: Scott softball vs. Kingston

Independent Herald - 0
Scott High faced Kingston in a District 4-AA Tournament elimination game at Alcoa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and stunned the Yellow Jackets with...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Scott High stuns Kingston in District 4-AA tournament

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Julia Butts has swung the bat a lot during her four years as a Scott High softball player. But, arguably, none of those...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida Middle wraps up undefeated championship season with a sudden death thriller

Independent Herald - 0
Eighty minutes of soccer weren't enough. Nor were two overtime periods. Or a shootout. Finally, after a triple overtime shootout, Oneida Middle School won a...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High defeats Clinton to advance to District 5-AA semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Just four days after needing all 80 minutes to squeak out a win at Clinton, the Highlanders left no doubt in Monday's...
Read more

Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A Huntsville man is facing a laundry list of charges in Oneida following what began as a routine traffic stop on Alberta Street on...
Read more

Latest News

Gallery: Scott softball vs. Kingston

Gallery Independent Herald - 0
Scott High faced Kingston in a District 4-AA Tournament elimination game at Alcoa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and stunned the Yellow Jackets with...
Read more

Softball: Scott High stuns Kingston in District 4-AA tournament

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — Julia Butts has swung the bat a lot during her four years as a Scott High softball player. But, arguably, none of those...
Read more

Oneida’s Stiltner signs with Centre College

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Oneida High School senior Katelyn Stiltner signed with Centre College on Wednesday, choosing to continue her basketball career in Danville, Ky. The OHS standout, who...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN