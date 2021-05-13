Oneida’s Stiltner signs with Centre College

Oneida High School senior Katelyn Stiltner signed with Centre College on Wednesday, choosing to continue her basketball career in Danville, Ky.

The OHS standout, who was a three-year starter and finished with 941 career points and 715 rebounds, will join a Colonels squad that competes in the NCAA Division III’s Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

In addition to her points and rebounds, Stiltner finished her high school career with 149 steals, 106 assists and 51 blocked shots. She played in 132 out of 133 possible games. She was part of a team that twice went to the state tournament in Murfreesboro and went to the substate three times. Oneida was 99-34 during her four-year tenure.

Oneida head coach Marv West pointed out during Wednesday’s signing ceremony that six games were canceled this year due to Covid-19, costing Stiltner an opportunity for 1,000 career points and almost certainly costing the team 100 wins.

“Centre is getting a great young lady who is going to work hard on the court and in the classroom,” West said.

Centre is coached by Wendie Austin, who has been the head coach since 2005 and is the program’s all-time winningest head coach, with more than 200 career wins.

The Colonels finished 4-7 in a covid-shortened season this year, but won 19 games a year ago.

Stiltner will not be the only player from Tennessee on the Colonels’ roster. Rachel Jennings, a guard from Portland, Tenn., will be a senior next season.

Two other Tennessee players — guard Abigail Wehby of Brentwood and forward Ellen Hicks of Franklin — just finished their four-year careers with the program.

Stiltner chose Centre because she plans to major in pre-med, and Centre’s pre-med program is ranked among the Top 25 in the nation.

Stiltner is the daughter of Matt Stiltner and Renae Allen Vaughn.