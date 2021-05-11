- Advertisement -
Sports Scott Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals
SportsScott
Updated:

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

By Independent Herald

ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone’s game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to blow open a relatively close game and score a 14-2 win over Scott High.

The Tornadoes had scored three runs in the bottom of the first, before Scott High battled back with two runs of its own in the top of the second. Alcoa scored three more in the bottom of the second, but was scoreless in the third, taking a 6-2 lead to the fourth inning.

But the runs came early and often in the fourth, as Alcoa put up eight runs to end the game.

Riley Price had a good night for the Lady Highlanders. The sophomore had a two-hit game, with an RBI and a run scored. Kloey Sexton also had an RBI, while Rachel Garrett also had a run scored as a courtesy runner. Recording hits, in addition to Price, were Sexton and Alaina Duncan.

The loss sends Scott High to the loser’s bracket. The Lady Highlanders will face Kingston on Wednesday at Alcoa, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The Yellow Jackets fell to Fulton on Tuesday, 11-1.

Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

