Man arrested after go-kart crashes into bank doors

By Independent Herald

A Helenwood man was arrested Friday afternoon, after his go-kart crashed into the doors of an Oneida bank.

Daniel Lloyd, 39, of Helenwood, was arrested by Oneida Police Department shortly after his small red go-kart crashed into the south entrance doors of First National Bank on Alberta Street, busting the glass doors.

Oneida Police Department Officer Tony Jones stated in a warrant that Lloyd told officers he was operating the vehicle on nearby Beets Avenue when the engine stalled. He jumped off and tried to roll-start the vehicle, he allegedly told officers. And although he was successful in doing so, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross Alberta Street, jump the curve, and run into the south entrance doors of the bank, destroying both doors.

According to Jones’ affidavit, Lloyd had active arrest warrants from both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department. He was charged with operating an off-road vehicle on the highway.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

