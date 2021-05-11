Man arrested after go-kart crashes into bank doors

A Helenwood man was arrested Friday afternoon, after his go-kart crashed into the doors of an Oneida bank.

Daniel Lloyd, 39, of Helenwood, was arrested by Oneida Police Department shortly after his small red go-kart crashed into the south entrance doors of First National Bank on Alberta Street, busting the glass doors.

Oneida Police Department Officer Tony Jones stated in a warrant that Lloyd told officers he was operating the vehicle on nearby Beets Avenue when the engine stalled. He jumped off and tried to roll-start the vehicle, he allegedly told officers. And although he was successful in doing so, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross Alberta Street, jump the curve, and run into the south entrance doors of the bank, destroying both doors.

According to Jones’ affidavit, Lloyd had active arrest warrants from both the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department. He was charged with operating an off-road vehicle on the highway.