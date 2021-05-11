Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop

A Huntsville man is facing a laundry list of charges in Oneida following what began as a routine traffic stop on Alberta Street on Tuesday, May 4.

Aldon L. Phillips, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested on a litany of charges by Oneida Police Department, which seized a large quantity of cash and his vehicle, along with two firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Phillips is accused of possessing meth with intent to resale, possession of firearms in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD’s Toby Jeffers, Phillips’ Dodge Durango was stopped near Bethlehem Baptist Church on Alberta Street for a registration violation. When Jeffers spoke to Phillips, the man told him that the reason for the registration violation was that he had just purchased the vehicle, and he showed Jeffers the title, the warrant stated.

When Jeffers asked Phillips for his driver’s license, Phillips responded that he didn’t have one, and produced an ID. A check with dispatchers revealed that Phillips’ license had been revoked, and that he had two prior charges of driving on a revoked license, the warrant claimed.

After Jeffers asked Phillips if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Phillips allegedly produced a small bag of marijuana. At that point, dispatchers informed Jeffers that Phillips had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

As Phillips was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle allegedly found a bag containing 3.9 grams of meth in a compartment inside the vehicle. Allegedly, there was also a set of drug scales laying in plain view on the center console.

Officers seized $686 in cash that they said was believed to be proceeds from the sell of meth, along with several syringes that were “all over the vehicle.” Also seized were a 9mm handgun from the center console and a .22 rifle from the back seat, along with a meth pipe.

The vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Durango, was seized as evidence, as well.

Phillips was charged with possession of meth for resale, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, seatbelt violation, possession of marijuana, registration violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.