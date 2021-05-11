- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop

By Independent Herald

A Huntsville man is facing a laundry list of charges in Oneida following what began as a routine traffic stop on Alberta Street on Tuesday, May 4.

Aldon L. Phillips, 35, of Huntsville, was arrested on a litany of charges by Oneida Police Department, which seized a large quantity of cash and his vehicle, along with two firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine.

Phillips is accused of possessing meth with intent to resale, possession of firearms in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD’s Toby Jeffers, Phillips’ Dodge Durango was stopped near Bethlehem Baptist Church on Alberta Street for a registration violation. When Jeffers spoke to Phillips, the man told him that the reason for the registration violation was that he had just purchased the vehicle, and he showed Jeffers the title, the warrant stated.

When Jeffers asked Phillips for his driver’s license, Phillips responded that he didn’t have one, and produced an ID. A check with dispatchers revealed that Phillips’ license had been revoked, and that he had two prior charges of driving on a revoked license, the warrant claimed.

After Jeffers asked Phillips if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Phillips allegedly produced a small bag of marijuana. At that point, dispatchers informed Jeffers that Phillips had an outstanding arrest warrant for violating the terms of his probation.

As Phillips was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle allegedly found a bag containing 3.9 grams of meth in a compartment inside the vehicle. Allegedly, there was also a set of drug scales laying in plain view on the center console.

Officers seized $686 in cash that they said was believed to be proceeds from the sell of meth, along with several syringes that were “all over the vehicle.” Also seized were a 9mm handgun from the center console and a .22 rifle from the back seat, along with a meth pipe.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The vehicle, a 1999 Dodge Durango, was seized as evidence, as well.

Phillips was charged with possession of meth for resale, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, seatbelt violation, possession of marijuana, registration violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,226FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop

Independent Herald - 0
A Huntsville man is facing a laundry list of charges in Oneida following what began as a routine traffic stop on Alberta Street on...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Man arrested after go-kart crashes into bank doors

Independent Herald - 0
A Helenwood man was arrested Friday afternoon, after his go-kart crashed into the doors of an Oneida bank. Daniel Lloyd, 39, of Helenwood, was arrested...
Read more
Education

Seven from Scott County graduate from University of the Cumberlands

Independent Herald - 0
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Seven people from Scott County were among the graduates from 40 states and multiple foreign countries who graduated from University o the...
Read more
Local News

New climate normals reveal that Oneida is becoming significantly wetter

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has released its new 30-year climate normals, and the biggest takeaway from the new numbers is that Oneida — and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County sees rise in new covid cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen a rise in new cases of coronavirus in recent days, which has caused the number of active cases within the...
Read more
Local News

Frustrations grow at hospital as late paychecks continue

Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center is increasingly relying on a staffing agency to fill empty personnel slots as frustrated employees stop reporting for their...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Video: Scott High School Class of 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more

New climate normals reveal that Oneida is becoming significantly wetter

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has released its new 30-year climate normals, and the biggest takeaway from the new numbers is that Oneida — and...
Read more

Latest News

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN