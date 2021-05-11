- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years
SportsOneida
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

By Independent Herald

Oneida players are pictured with the District 3-A championship plaque after defeating Coalfield 5-3 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 | Photo: Brandon Ryon

COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on the road to defeat top-seeded Coalfield, 5-3, to win the title.

The Indians overcame a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, then added two more in the fifth and held on to defeat the Yellow Jackets for the second time in three tries this season.

The district championship comes in just Chad McDowell’s second year as head coach. After the Indians started the 2019 season 3-16 en route to a 6-18 finish and first-round tournament exit, McDowell was named the program’s head coach. The Indians were much-improved in 2020, and appeared to be in the running for a district championship, but Covid-19 cut the season short.

The Indians are 24-6 over the past two seasons, including 19-5 this season.

The district championship is Oneida’s first since 2015. Under head coach Shawn West, the Indians won three consecutive district championships from 2013 to 2015, each time defeating Oakdale in the championship game. They advanced to the state tournament in 2015. Oneida returned to the district championship game in 2016, also under West, but lost to Coalfield. That was the last year the Indians advanced to the regionals.

On paper, Tuesday’s win was probably a minor upset. Coalfield was the top-seeded team, had led the district standings throughout the season, and was playing at home. But Oneida was the only team in the district to beat the Yellow Jackets in the regular season, and were a breath away from sweeping the Jackets in the regular season series.

But Oneida also lost district games to Wartburg and Harriman, allowing Coalfield to claim the district’s top seed.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Oneida hasn’t lost a game since that 4-2 loss to Harriman on April 19, however. The Indians have won 10 straight since then, and have out-scored their opponents by a combined 87-15 during that stretch.

While Coalfield was dominating its side of the bracket in the district tournament, Oneida was doing the same. The Indians run-ruled Wartburg to start tournament play, defeating the Bulldogs 10-0. They then run-ruled Harriman, 16-6, before scoring a 6-0 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the championship game.

After two scoreless innings to start Tuesday’s championship game, Oneida got on the board first in the top of the third, when Peyton Smart scored on a Coalfield error during a Colten Daugherty at-bat.

Coalfield briefly grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the inning, with Cole Hines hitting an RBI double to tie things up, and Luke Treece hitting an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The lead didn’t last long. Cole Cross and Hunter Hutchison had back-to-back base hits in the Oneida fourth, before Cross scored on a ground-out by Todd Derek Ryon to tie things up.

Oneida reclaimed the lead on the next at-bat, when Caden Rector hit an RBI single to score Hutchison.

Coalfield appeared to be in business in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with no outs on three consecutive walks. But Cross — who went all seven innings on the mound — calmly worked himself out of the jam, as Oneida first turned a 1-2-3 double play, followed by a strikeout to end the inning.

The fifth inning saw Oneida start with bases by McLorne Love, who was hit by a pitch, and Colten Daugherty, who earned a base on balls. That set up a two-run single by Blaine Shepherd to push the lead to 5-2.

Coalfield loaded the bases again in the bottom of the sixth, this time with two outs. All three bases came on hit-by-pitches. A base on balls then gave the Yellow Jackets their first run since the third inning, cutting Oneida’s lead to two. A fly-out to right-fielder Jailin Anderson ended the inning.

Oneida, in turn, loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Coalfield was able to escape with no damage on a fielder’s choice.

The Yellow Jackets then got the tying run to the plate in the bottom half, with a lead-off single. But from there Oneida recorded three straight outs to end the game — a fly-out to Shepherd in center field, a ground-out to Ryon at second, and a strikeout, as the Yellow Jackets’ last hope went down swinging.

The win gives Oneida a home game in the Region 2-A semifinals. That game will be played against District 4-A runner-up Tellico Plains next week. The Bears have a season record of 22-6, but fell to Sale Creek by an 8-5 score in Tuesday’s district championship game.

Should Oneida defeat Tellico Plains, the Indians will also get to host the region championship game, since it’s an odd-numbered year. That game would be against the winner of Coalfield and Sale Creek.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,226FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on...
Read more
Local News

Huntsville man faces drug, gun charges following traffic stop

Independent Herald - 0
A Huntsville man is facing a laundry list of charges in Oneida following what began as a routine traffic stop on Alberta Street on...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida shuts out Harriman to advance to district championship game

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida and Coalfield were to have squared off in the District 3-A championship game in southern Morgan County on Tuesday, by virtue of the...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida blasts Harriman 8-0 to advance to district championship game

Independent Herald - 0
Oneida advanced to the District 3-A championship game with an 8-0 win over Harriman at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Monday. Gabe Hacker had a...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High defeats Clinton to advance to District 5-AA semifinals

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Just four days after needing all 80 minutes to squeak out a win at Clinton, the Highlanders left no doubt in Monday's...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Seven from Scott County graduate from University of the Cumberlands

Education Independent Herald - 0
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Seven people from Scott County were among the graduates from 40 states and multiple foreign countries who graduated from University o the...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on...
Read more

Video: Scott High School Class of 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Softball: Scott High falls to Alcoa in district semifinals

Scott Independent Herald - 0
ALCOA — For three innings, it was anyone's game. But then the home-standing Tornadoes turned it on in the fourth, scoring eight runs to...
Read more

Soccer: Scott High vows to go back to work, get better following season-ending loss

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LOUDON — Scott High made no secret of its desire to rematch top-seeded Loudon in Tuesday's District 5-AA semifinals. But the game didn't go...
Read more

Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN