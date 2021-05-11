Baseball: Oneida wins first district championship in six years

COALFIELD — For the first time in six years, the District 3-A championship plaque returned to Oneida on Tuesday, as the Indians went on the road to defeat top-seeded Coalfield, 5-3, to win the title.

The Indians overcame a 2-1 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning, then added two more in the fifth and held on to defeat the Yellow Jackets for the second time in three tries this season.

The district championship comes in just Chad McDowell’s second year as head coach. After the Indians started the 2019 season 3-16 en route to a 6-18 finish and first-round tournament exit, McDowell was named the program’s head coach. The Indians were much-improved in 2020, and appeared to be in the running for a district championship, but Covid-19 cut the season short.

The Indians are 24-6 over the past two seasons, including 19-5 this season.

The district championship is Oneida’s first since 2015. Under head coach Shawn West, the Indians won three consecutive district championships from 2013 to 2015, each time defeating Oakdale in the championship game. They advanced to the state tournament in 2015. Oneida returned to the district championship game in 2016, also under West, but lost to Coalfield. That was the last year the Indians advanced to the regionals.

On paper, Tuesday’s win was probably a minor upset. Coalfield was the top-seeded team, had led the district standings throughout the season, and was playing at home. But Oneida was the only team in the district to beat the Yellow Jackets in the regular season, and were a breath away from sweeping the Jackets in the regular season series.

But Oneida also lost district games to Wartburg and Harriman, allowing Coalfield to claim the district’s top seed.

Oneida hasn’t lost a game since that 4-2 loss to Harriman on April 19, however. The Indians have won 10 straight since then, and have out-scored their opponents by a combined 87-15 during that stretch.

While Coalfield was dominating its side of the bracket in the district tournament, Oneida was doing the same. The Indians run-ruled Wartburg to start tournament play, defeating the Bulldogs 10-0. They then run-ruled Harriman, 16-6, before scoring a 6-0 win over the Blue Devils to advance to the championship game.

After two scoreless innings to start Tuesday’s championship game, Oneida got on the board first in the top of the third, when Peyton Smart scored on a Coalfield error during a Colten Daugherty at-bat.

Coalfield briefly grabbed the lead in the bottom half of the inning, with Cole Hines hitting an RBI double to tie things up, and Luke Treece hitting an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The lead didn’t last long. Cole Cross and Hunter Hutchison had back-to-back base hits in the Oneida fourth, before Cross scored on a ground-out by Todd Derek Ryon to tie things up.

Oneida reclaimed the lead on the next at-bat, when Caden Rector hit an RBI single to score Hutchison.

Coalfield appeared to be in business in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases with no outs on three consecutive walks. But Cross — who went all seven innings on the mound — calmly worked himself out of the jam, as Oneida first turned a 1-2-3 double play, followed by a strikeout to end the inning.

The fifth inning saw Oneida start with bases by McLorne Love, who was hit by a pitch, and Colten Daugherty, who earned a base on balls. That set up a two-run single by Blaine Shepherd to push the lead to 5-2.

Coalfield loaded the bases again in the bottom of the sixth, this time with two outs. All three bases came on hit-by-pitches. A base on balls then gave the Yellow Jackets their first run since the third inning, cutting Oneida’s lead to two. A fly-out to right-fielder Jailin Anderson ended the inning.

Oneida, in turn, loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Coalfield was able to escape with no damage on a fielder’s choice.

The Yellow Jackets then got the tying run to the plate in the bottom half, with a lead-off single. But from there Oneida recorded three straight outs to end the game — a fly-out to Shepherd in center field, a ground-out to Ryon at second, and a strikeout, as the Yellow Jackets’ last hope went down swinging.

The win gives Oneida a home game in the Region 2-A semifinals. That game will be played against District 4-A runner-up Tellico Plains next week. The Bears have a season record of 22-6, but fell to Sale Creek by an 8-5 score in Tuesday’s district championship game.

Should Oneida defeat Tellico Plains, the Indians will also get to host the region championship game, since it’s an odd-numbered year. That game would be against the winner of Coalfield and Sale Creek.