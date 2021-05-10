Soccer: Scott High defeats Clinton to advance to District 5-AA semifinals

HUNTSVILLE — Just four days after needing all 80 minutes to squeak out a win at Clinton, the Highlanders left no doubt in Monday’s opening round of the District 5-AA tournament, jumping on the Dragons early en route to a 3-1 win.

Seniors Eli Storey and John Zachary scored goals in the first nine minutes of the game, each assisting the other, and it looked like Scott High was going to run away with the game.

“The seniors came through big time tonight,” Scott coach Eric Henry said.

Things settled down after that, but freshman Hayden Blevins scored early in the second half to make it 3-0 and remove any doubt that might have remained.

“I told Coach (Nick) Patterson and his staff after the game, I appreciate playing them,” Henry said. “They’re classy every time. They’re good kids. Those guys played hard.”

Clinton was able to get on the board late.

“Man, I wanted the shutout,” Henry said. “That was disappointing.”

Next up for Scott was to have been a trip to Loudon for the District 5-AA semifinals on Tuesday.

“This is the game we’ve been wanting,” Henry said. “We manhandled them in the second half. This is the team I’ve wanted to play again all year long.”

While Loudon won the district in the regular season, the Highlanders felt they played the Redskins better than Anderson County or Kingston, the teams that finished behind the Redskins.

“Loudon is young,” Henry said. “They’re not as good as they usually are. But they won the district, so apparently they’re good enough. I can’t argue with that.”