Education
Education
Updated:

Seven from Scott County graduate from University of the Cumberlands

By Independent Herald

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Seven people from Scott County were among the graduates from 40 states and multiple foreign countries who graduated from University o the Cumberlands during the spring commencement ceremonies, the university announced on Monday.

Among those students graduating from Scott County:

• Mariah Hall of Oneida, who completed a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies.

• Marki Hall of Oneida, who completed a Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies.

• Brandi Harris of Huntsville, who completed an Education Specialist degree in supervisor of instruction.

• Rachel Bruce of Robbins, who completed an Education Specialist degree in supervisor of instruction.

• Brandon Simpson of Oneida, who completed a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.

• Charlotte Westbrook of Winfield, who completed a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

• And Rebecca Allen of Oneida, who completed a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

Cumberlands President Dr. Larry Cockrum congratulated each of the graduates on their accomplishment.

“You will have a unique story to tell throughout your life about the circumstances of your senior year,” Cockrum said. “How you respond to circumstances is more important, more defining, and more lasting than the circumstance itself. Always remember that with hopefulness, with preparation, and with the proper tools, we are all capable of a new and positive beginning. Find the joy in life. Life brings opportunities and obstacles. Pursue the opportunities, and be persistent and patient getting past the obstacles. Follow your heart, but use your head. Listen to the people around you, always look to learn, grow, and try new things, and laugh a lot.”

President Cockrum also took a moment to recognize the family and friends who had supported the graduates while they were taking classes, noting their “sacrifice, concern, and labor of love” that helped the graduates succeed.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Education

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

