Sports
SportsOneida
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida shuts out Harriman to advance to district championship game

By Independent Herald

Oneida and Coalfield were to have squared off in the District 3-A championship game in southern Morgan County on Tuesday, by virtue of the teams’ wins in Monday’s semifinal games.

Oneida defeated Harriman at Bear Creek on Monday, shutting out the Blue Devils 6-0. It was the Indians’ second win over Harriman in three days. On Saturday, the Indians picked up a 16-6 win over the ‘Devils.

Colten Daugherty struck out 10 and pitched six scoreless innings to pick up the win in Monday’s game, which advanced the Indians to the championship game. Blaine Shepherd got the save.

Cole Cross had two RBIs and scored a run for Oneida, while McLorne Love, Caden Rector and Shepherd each had RBIs, as well. 

Harriman had some chances early, but couldn’t string together successful at-bats. The Blue Devils stranded nine base runners on the night, four of them in scoring position.

But the game wasn’t that close. Oneida had plenty of opportunities to make it worse. The Indians stranded 11 base runners, including eight in scoring position.

Oneida’s defense was solid; the Indians did not commit an error in the game.

The Indians’ offense, meanwhile, did enough to keep Oneida in control of the game. After two scoreless innings, Oneida scored one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before adding three insurance runs in the sixth.

Oneida’s first score came on an RBI double by Shepherd in the third inning, which scored Love. In the fourth inning, Love had an RBI single to score Todd Derek Ryon. Rector had an RBI single in the fifth to score Cross.

The sixth inning is where it started to get away from Harriman. The Indians loaded the bases with no outs, with Daugherty and Shepherd leading off with a pair of singles before Hunter Shoemaker was hit by a pitch. Then Cross hit a two-run single to make the score 5-0 with still no outs.

The Indians loaded the bases again when Hunter Hutchison was hit by a pitch, then Shoemaker scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-0 before Harriman was finally able to get out of the inning with a pair of strikeouts.

Oneida entered Tuesday’s championship game as the only team in district play to have defeated Coalfield this season.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

