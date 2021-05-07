- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Soccer: Scott High squeaks out a win over Clinton
SportsScott
Updated:

Soccer: Scott High squeaks out a win over Clinton

By Independent Herald

Scott High senior John Zachary dribbles the ball during the Highlanders’ game against Oneida on Monday, May 3, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

CLINTON — The first two times Scott High faced Clinton this year, the Highlanders won comfortably on their home turf.

When it mattered most, on the banks of the Clinch River near downtown Clinton on Thursday, the Dragons nearly had the perfect game plan in place.

Playing his most skilled players across the back, Clinton coach Nick Patterson threw an unconventional approach at Scott High. And it almost worked, before the Highlanders ultimately scraped out a 3-2 win.

“This was a classic trap game,” Scott High coach Eric Henry said. “Nick and his assistants had a great game plan. He had all of his studs across the back line. He had his best ball-handlers and heaviest legs back there.”

With the defensive approach, the Dragons then relied on long balls and mistakes to score goals, and they got two of them — one a long ball in the first half, and the second a score off a free kick when Clinton out-foxed Scott High in an attempt at an offsides trap that had worked in the Highlanders’ favor just minutes earlier.

The first goal put Clinton up 1-0 until late in the first half, when sophomore Connor Stanley scored on a header off a well-placed free kick by freshman Hugo Henry. That goal, which came in the final minute of the first half, tied the game at the intermission.

The Dragons took a 2-1 lead midway through the second half, after the offsides trap failed. It looked at that point as though Clinton might spring an upset. But senior Eli Storey broke free on an assist by junior Ira Marcus, to tie the game with 13 minutes remaining.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Then, Stanley came up with a repeat of his first half goal — scoring in the final minute to give the Highlanders a 3-2 win.

“We had 718 shots and 712 of them were right at the keeper,” Henry said. “Which, he did a good job, he had a couple of good saves. We finished when it counted. We just need to not shoot at the counter every time.”

The win gave Scott a fourth place finish in District 5-AA, and means the Highlanders will host Monday’s first round district tournament game against Clinton. Kickoff has been set for 5:45 p.m.

The reason for the unusual kickoff time? There are no lights at John John Yancey Memorial Park.

“If you look at how this game turned out, we might be looking at overtime,” Henry said.

The winner of Monday’s game will face Loudon in the District 5-AA semifinals.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,227FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High squeaks out a win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first two times Scott High faced Clinton this year, the Highlanders won comfortably on their home turf. When it mattered most, on...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Scott High, 8-4

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Danner Keeton scored four goals, including a first half hat trick that was aided by three assists from Gabe Hacker, to pace...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida blanks Campbell County, 10-0

Independent Herald - 0
Blaine Shepherd dominated from the mound, and Colten Daugherty and McLorne Love had big games at the plate, as Oneida closed out the regular...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more

Update: Two rounds of strong thunderstorms anticipated on Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau region remains under a "slight risk" for severe weather on Tuesday, though an "enhanced risk" of severe...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that's taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that's going to...
Read more

Latest News

Video: Scott High School Class of 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN