- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

By Independent Herald

Oneida seniors Danner Keeton and Luke White celebrate Keeton’s goal against Scott High during a game played at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Monday, May 3, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday.

The wheels came off late in the first half of a 4-1 loss for the Indians, but the loss to a non-district opponent in the final match of the regular season was the least of Oneida’s concerns. The Indians lost senior forward Danner Keeton to a knee injury, placing his status in doubt for the postseason.

Oneida jumped on the Bobcats in the first half, when Keeton scored on an assist from junior Gabe Hacker just four minutes into the game to give his team a 1-0 lead. The Indians had an opportunity to make it worse after a clip was called in the box and set up a penalty kick, but a rare miss left Oneida clinging to a 1-0 lead, and Central answered with a goal minutes later to make it 1-1.

Central scored again to make it 2-1 before Keeton exited the game with a right knee injury with about 20 minutes to play in the half.

“From there on out the team was mentally affected by his injury and gave up two more goals to a very good, high-quality team,” Oneida coach Derek Keeton said.

Down 4-1 at halftime, “We all admitted we lost some energy in the first half and needed to come together and play aggressive, especially defensively,” Keeton said. “Man, they played great.”

Central never let up, but was unable to generate another score with its first team.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

“Guys like Luke White, Chase Rushing, Rylan Duncan, Matt Brown and Gavin Keeton stepped up defensively and played extremely well in the second half,” Keeton said. “Aiden Love and Noah James played well from the stopper position. Coach (Phil) Newport has really worked hard with our defense on communication and knowing assignments and it showed in the second half.”

The Indians are overwhelming favorites to win District 3-A, and enter the tournament as the No. 1 seed. They were also expected to be in the driver’s seat for a region championship.

The road to a home substate game will change if Keeton is unable to return. His coach and father said he was “very concerned” based on what he saw from the injury. Keeton is Oneida’s all-time leading scorer despite playing less than two seasons. He missed his sophomore season with a left knee injury.

Newport said the cut that took Keeton out was not a clean play, but was not whistled as a foul.

“It took the wind out of our sails in more ways than one,” Newport said. “I think the stats reflect that. The defense battled better in the second half but we became less dangerous without our finisher.”

Going forward, the Indians will rely more up-front on the junior Hacker, who has had a spectacular season in his own right and appears to be on pace to set Oneida’s all-time assists record. They’ll also rely on a pair of freshmen in Mason Keeton and Nick Gilbert, among others.

“The road is a little tougher now, but I am excited to see how our team responds next week during the district tournament,” Keeton said. “They responded great to some adversity tonight.”

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,227FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Oneida

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High squeaks out a win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first two times Scott High faced Clinton this year, the Highlanders won comfortably on their home turf. When it mattered most, on...
Read more

Related Stories

Oneida

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more
Scott

Soccer: Scott High squeaks out a win over Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first two times Scott High faced Clinton this year, the Highlanders won comfortably on their home turf. When it mattered most, on...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Scott High, 8-4

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Danner Keeton scored four goals, including a first half hat trick that was aided by three assists from Gabe Hacker, to pace...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida blanks Campbell County, 10-0

Independent Herald - 0
Blaine Shepherd dominated from the mound, and Colten Daugherty and McLorne Love had big games at the plate, as Oneida closed out the regular...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more

Video: Scott High School Class of 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more

Latest News

Video: Scott High School Class of 2021

Videos Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday,...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Knox Central, loses key player to injury

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
For a time, Class A Oneida battled Class AAA power Knox Central toe-to-toe at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on Thursday. The wheels came off late...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN