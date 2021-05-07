- Advertisement -
Updated:

Baseball: Cross pitches shutout; Indians advance

By Independent Herald

Making its first postseason appearance in two years due to Covid-19, Oneida advanced to the second round of the District 4-A tournament on Friday, defeating Wartburg 10-0 in five innings.

The Indians will host the winner of Harriman and Oakdale at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cole Cross pitched five scoreless innings, striking out seven and giving up three hits. McLorne Love had a pair of RBIs and a run scored on two hits, while Blaine Shepherd, Hunter Shoemaker, Hunter Hutchison and Caden Rector all had RBIs, as well.

Rector scored two runs, while Colten Daugherty also scored two runs and Peyton Smart scored three runs.

It took Oneida a while to get started. The game entered the bottom of the third scoreless, while Wartburg stranded multiple runners in scoring positions with opportunities to grab an early lead. In fact, the Bulldogs hit a triple in the first inning and actually loaded the bases in the second inning.

But once Oneida’s offense got on track, the runs came quickly.

Shepherd hit an RBI double to give the Indians their first run of the game in the bottom of the third, followed by a two-run error that scored Daugherty and Shepherd.

Rector hit an RBI double to score Todd Derek Ryon and make the score 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, followed by an RBI single by Love that scored Rector. The Indians kept pouring it on after that, loading the bases before Smart scored on a passed ball and Love scored on an error. Daugherty scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Hutchison before Wartburg finally got out of the inning, trailing 8-0.

The fifth inning saw Rector hit a lead-off single and Smart pick up a base on balls before Love hit a two-run single to end the game with no outs, due to the run-rule of 10 runs after five innings.

