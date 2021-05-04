- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County sees rise in new covid cases
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County sees rise in new covid cases

By Independent Herald

Scott County has seen a rise in new cases of coronavirus in recent days, which has caused the number of active cases within the community to jump.

The TN Dept. of Health reported 51 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County on Monday, a number that has more than doubled in less than two weeks. On April 20, there were 24 active cases of the virus in Scott County.

The reasons for the increase aren’t completely clear. There were 16 new cases of the virus reported on Wednesday, the most in a single day since Feb. 16, as the Dept. of Health designated old cases of the virus that were previously unassigned to specific counties.

What’s not clear is whether all 16 of those cases were diagnosed in a short period of one or two days, or whether the numbers were higher on Wednesday because the Dept. of Health was dumping a larger batch of test results that hadn’t previously been reported. While there were 10 positive PCR test results reported in Scott County on Wednesday — the most since Valentine’s Day — there were also 36 negative test results reported, which was the most in 11 days.

Nevertheless, there were 39 new cases of the virus reported in Scott County for the week ending Monday, and the 16 new cases on Wednesday make up fewer than half of those.

That number of new cases is up from just 18 the previous week, and 19 the week before that.

Additionally, testing positivity is up. The testing positivity rate for the week ending Monday was over 12%, the first time testing positivity in Scott County has surpassed the CDC’s danger threshold of 10% since early January. The CDC has long held that testing positivity above 10% is a sign that there are more cases of the virus circulating within a community than are being detected.

Despite the increase in new cases, the Dept. of Health hasn’t reported a covid-related death in Scott County since March 31, and has reported only one in the past two months. The state hasn’t reported a covid-related hospitalization in Scott County since April 10.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

More than 3,100 Scott Countians are known to have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic began more than a year ago, and there have been at least 45 deaths and 64 hospitalizations tied to the virus from this community.

Coronavirus in schools

With the increase in Scott County’s new covid cases last week came an increase of covid cases in youth between the ages of five and 18. There were 10 new cases of the virus reported by the Dept. of Health in that age group last week. It was the first time in weeks that more than four cases had been reported among school-aged children in a single week.

More than 1 in 4 new cases last week involved school-aged children.

However, that percentage wasn’t up significantly. Over the past several weeks, more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus cases in Scott County have involved school-aged children between the ages of five and 18.

Since the pandemic began, 15.1% of Scott County’s total cases have been in people between the ages of 11 and 20. That’s second only to people in their 40s, who have made up 15.7% of the total cases.

To put those numbers in perspective, about 16% of everyone between the ages of 11 and 20 in Scott County has had a diagnosed case of Covid-19.

Vaccinations decline

The rise in new cases of Covid-19 locally comes as the number of new vaccinations is dropping.

According to the Dept. of Health, there were 576 new doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Scott County for the week ending Monday. But that number was over 1,000 just two weeks earlier. The decline of more than 40% may indicate that Scott County has reached a plateau where most of those who want the vaccine have already received it.

Fewer than 3 in 10 Scott Countians have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The total number of fully vaccinated stood at 6,187 on Monday, up 386 persons for the week. But that number was slightly more than half of the number of people who had become fully vaccinated over the course of a week two weeks earlier.

About 33% of Scott County’s population have received at least one dose of the vaccination.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County sees rise in new covid cases

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen a rise in new cases of coronavirus in recent days, which has caused the number of active cases within the...
Read more
Outdoors

Hike of the Week: Honey Creek

Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.5 miles Elevation Gain: 830 ft. Difficulty: Strenuous Trailhead: Honey Creek Features: Geology, waterfalls There aren't a lot of repeat hikes on the Twenty Week Hiking Challenge (although...
Read more
Scott

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida defeats Scott High, 8-4

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Danner Keeton scored four goals, including a first half hat trick that was aided by three assists from Gabe Hacker, to pace...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Frustrations grow at hospital as late paychecks continue

Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center is increasingly relying on a staffing agency to fill empty personnel slots as frustrated employees stop reporting for their...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

Independent Herald - 0
How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?  Those are just two of the...
Read more
Local News

Shoplifting incident leads to drug charges

Independent Herald - 0
What started as a relatively minor shopping incident at the Dollar General in Oneida on Thursday turned into a case involving both theft and...
Read more
Local News

Electric buggy joyride leads to theft charges

Independent Herald - 0
Two young men were arrested last week in Oneida after a bizarre incident involving a joyride on a Walmart electric shopping cart and eventual...
Read more
Local News

Freeze Warning issued for Scott County, East Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected, which could damage...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of Tennessee on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front. The...
Read more

Tony Lambert is leaving Oneida for University of the Cumberlands

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It’s been no small secret that when Tony Lambert moved on from Oneida High School, it would likely be to the college ranks, to...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that's taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that's going to...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County sees rise in new covid cases

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County has seen a rise in new cases of coronavirus in recent days, which has caused the number of active cases within the...
Read more

Hike of the Week: Honey Creek

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.5 miles Elevation Gain: 830 ft. Difficulty: Strenuous Trailhead: Honey Creek Features: Geology, waterfalls There aren't a lot of repeat hikes on the Twenty Week Hiking Challenge (although...
Read more

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN