Update: Two rounds of strong thunderstorms anticipated on Tuesday

Scott County and the northern Cumberland Plateau region remains under a “slight risk” for severe weather on Tuesday, though an “enhanced risk” of severe weather is creeping closer and closer — now extending as far northeast as near Cookeville.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., says this about tomorrow’s severe weather threat:

“Widespread strong to severe thunderstorm development is possible Tuesday from the lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys into the Allegheny and Cumberland Plateau regions. This will include a risk for large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.”

Categorically, the “slight risk” means there’s a 15% chance of severe weather in this area. Specifically, there’s a 15% risk of damaging wind gusts and a somewhat lesser risk of large hail. The tornado risk is low, but not non-existent.

It currently appears that there will be two rounds of thunderstorms tomorrow. The first is likely around daybreak, with the second coming later in the day.

Models are struggling with how the first round of thunderstorms will evolve, and the short-range HRRR model guidance isn’t offering much help as it changes quite a bit from run to run. But it does appear that there could be a line of thunderstorms impacting the Cumberland Plateau region around daybreak on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Morristown noted in a forecast discussion this evening that the first round of storms could pack damaging winds with large hail “and perhaps an isolated tornado.”

The rain and storms will clear the region by late morning to around lunch time, and much of the rest of the day looks dry. That will allow the atmosphere to recover and destabilize before an approaching cold front brings a second wave of thunderstorms during the evening hours. At that point, the severe weather threat could potentially be higher.

Though the timing will undoubtedly change, it currently appears that a thunderstorm complex will move into the plateau region at around 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. The primary threats are likely to be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

As mentioned in earlier posts, there is the potential for a fly in the ointment. If heavy convection is seen over the Gulf Coast states through the day on Tuesday, that will cut off the moisture inflow and help keep the atmosphere over Tennessee more stable, significantly reducing the severe weather threat.

For now, though, it does appear that there is a risk of severe weather in two waves: first with a round of thunderstorms during the morning hours, and later with a round of thunderstorms during the evening hours.