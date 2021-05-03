- Advertisement -
Home Blogs Eye to the Sky Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday
BlogsEye to the SkyWeather
Updated:

Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

By Ben Garrett

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of Tennessee on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has included most of the state in a “slight risk” for severe weather on Tuesday. A swath of the Deep South, extending into southern Middle Tennessee, is outlined under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

Categorically, a “slight risk” means there is a 15% chance for severe weather within 25 miles of any point. Specifically, the greatest threat is damaging wind gusts, with a somewhat lesser threat of large hail. The tornado threat isn’t non-existent, but is quite low.

Monday: The severe weather threat isn’t completely non-existent for today, as a complex of thunderstorms rolls through the region, but the storms are generally expected to behave. The National Weather Service at Morristown has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of East Tennessee and notes: “A few isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, and they may have the potential to produce large hail and strong wind gusts.”

The issue for Monday is whether storms can redevelop after the main round of rain has exited the region this afternoon. Most models are in agreement that redevelopment will be limited. Should that be the case, rain chances will taper off significantly this evening. Should new storms fire, they could be strong.

Tuesday: There’s a higher risk for organized severe weather on Tuesday, as a strong cold front approaches the region. Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornadoes are all possible, and heavy rains could lead to a slight risk of flooding, as well.

There will be strong moisture transport from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, which will bring in a good supply of moist and unstable air to set the stage for thunderstorms. Lower-level winds will strengthen throughout the day, and there will be a steep lapse rate, which is a measurement of the temperature differential throughout the atmosphere. This sets the stage for strong thunderstorms.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Exactly where those strongest storms set up remains to be seen. Part of that will be determined by outflow boundaries from storms that occur earlier in the morning. There are also a couple of potential flies in the ointment: If there is widespread rain shower activity and clouds over the region, as some models are showing, that could stabilize the atmosphere and limit the amount of destabilization that can occur through the day, lowering the risk of severe weather. Additionally, there is the potential for storm activity to the south, across the Gulf Coast states, to cut off the inflow of humid, unstable air.

Both of those factors often prove to be saving graces when it comes to severe weather potential in our neck of the woods. That isn’t to say that they’ll play out that way tomorrow, but the possibilities are on the table. On the other end of the spectrum of possibilities, if we don’t see sufficient storminess to the south to cut off the inflow of moist air, if the morning convection clears out quickly and we see some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon, and if storms form into linear format, then we will see the risk of damaging wind gusts go way up, along with the potential for some very large hail. For now, it’s a waiting game to see how the threat will develop, but the potential is there.

The rest of the week: Rain comes to an end on Wednesday after the frontal passage clears the region. We’ll see below-average temperatures and slight rain chances for the remainder of the week. But greater rain chances return by the end of the weekend, and May continues to look pretty wet overall. It looks like we’ll see 4-6 inches of rain over the next couple of weeks.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
- Advertisement -
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Eye to the Sky

Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Ben Garrett - 0
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of Tennessee on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front. The...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

Ben Garrett - 0
We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that's taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that's going to...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A wet pattern takes shape

Ben Garrett - 0
Rain is likely to be with us for much of next week, as a wet pattern takes hold over the eastern U.S. that appears...
Read more
Local News

Frustrations grow at hospital as late paychecks continue

Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center is increasingly relying on a staffing agency to fill empty personnel slots as frustrated employees stop reporting for their...
Read more

Related Stories

Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

Ben Garrett - 0
We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that's taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that's going to...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A wet pattern takes shape

Ben Garrett - 0
Rain is likely to be with us for much of next week, as a wet pattern takes hold over the eastern U.S. that appears...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Rain and storms — what to expect the remainder of the day

Ben Garrett - 0
Light rain has been falling across Scott County for the past couple of hours, as a disturbance moves through ahead of a cold front...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: A rainy Saturday, but a taste of summer is just around the corner

Independent Herald - 0
Yet another rainy Saturday is on tap, with a 90% chance of showers in the forecast, but much better weather is on the way. We...
Read more
Eye to the Sky

One more night of cold: Frost Advisory for Scott County

Ben Garrett - 0
Officially, according to National Weather Service data, the low temperature in Oneida dropped to 24° overnight. That's quite a bit colder than was expected,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Editor's Picks

Hike of the Week: Twin Arches Loop

Outdoors Independent Herald - 0
Distance: 5.6 miles Elevation Gain: 797 ft. Difficulty: Moderate Trailhead: Twin Arches Features: Geology, history In the 125,000-acre Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, there are more...
Read more

No Butts about it: Lady Highlanders roll in regular season finale

Scott Independent Herald - 0
OAKDALE — Scott High's Julia Butts played her final regular season game Thursday. She definitely made the most of it. Butts, one of two seniors...
Read more

Tony Lambert is leaving Oneida for University of the Cumberlands

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It’s been no small secret that when Tony Lambert moved on from Oneida High School, it would likely be to the college ranks, to...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida falls to Anderson County, 2-0

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Oneida came up short in a non-district match at Anderson County on Tuesday (April 27), falling 2-0 to the Mavericks. The Indians' leading...
Read more

The Latest

Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of Tennessee on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front. The...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that's taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that's going to...
Read more

Eye to the Sky: A wet pattern takes shape

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Rain is likely to be with us for much of next week, as a wet pattern takes hold over the eastern U.S. that appears...
Read more

Frustrations grow at hospital as late paychecks continue

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Big South Fork Medical Center is increasingly relying on a staffing agency to fill empty personnel slots as frustrated employees stop reporting for their...
Read more

Sign up for our newsletter

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Copyright - Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc.