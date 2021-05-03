Update: Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the northern Cumberland Plateau region and much of Tennessee on Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has included most of the state in a “slight risk” for severe weather on Tuesday. A swath of the Deep South, extending into southern Middle Tennessee, is outlined under an “enhanced risk” for severe weather.

Categorically, a “slight risk” means there is a 15% chance for severe weather within 25 miles of any point. Specifically, the greatest threat is damaging wind gusts, with a somewhat lesser threat of large hail. The tornado threat isn’t non-existent, but is quite low.

Monday: The severe weather threat isn’t completely non-existent for today, as a complex of thunderstorms rolls through the region, but the storms are generally expected to behave. The National Weather Service at Morristown has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of East Tennessee and notes: “A few isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, and they may have the potential to produce large hail and strong wind gusts.”

The issue for Monday is whether storms can redevelop after the main round of rain has exited the region this afternoon. Most models are in agreement that redevelopment will be limited. Should that be the case, rain chances will taper off significantly this evening. Should new storms fire, they could be strong.

Tuesday: There’s a higher risk for organized severe weather on Tuesday, as a strong cold front approaches the region. Damaging winds, large hail and an isolated tornadoes are all possible, and heavy rains could lead to a slight risk of flooding, as well.

There will be strong moisture transport from the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, which will bring in a good supply of moist and unstable air to set the stage for thunderstorms. Lower-level winds will strengthen throughout the day, and there will be a steep lapse rate, which is a measurement of the temperature differential throughout the atmosphere. This sets the stage for strong thunderstorms.

- Story Continues Below -

Exactly where those strongest storms set up remains to be seen. Part of that will be determined by outflow boundaries from storms that occur earlier in the morning. There are also a couple of potential flies in the ointment: If there is widespread rain shower activity and clouds over the region, as some models are showing, that could stabilize the atmosphere and limit the amount of destabilization that can occur through the day, lowering the risk of severe weather. Additionally, there is the potential for storm activity to the south, across the Gulf Coast states, to cut off the inflow of humid, unstable air.

Both of those factors often prove to be saving graces when it comes to severe weather potential in our neck of the woods. That isn’t to say that they’ll play out that way tomorrow, but the possibilities are on the table. On the other end of the spectrum of possibilities, if we don’t see sufficient storminess to the south to cut off the inflow of moist air, if the morning convection clears out quickly and we see some peeks of sunshine into the afternoon, and if storms form into linear format, then we will see the risk of damaging wind gusts go way up, along with the potential for some very large hail. For now, it’s a waiting game to see how the threat will develop, but the potential is there.

The rest of the week: Rain comes to an end on Wednesday after the frontal passage clears the region. We’ll see below-average temperatures and slight rain chances for the remainder of the week. But greater rain chances return by the end of the weekend, and May continues to look pretty wet overall. It looks like we’ll see 4-6 inches of rain over the next couple of weeks.