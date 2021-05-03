- Advertisement -
Updated:

Baseball: Scott High builds 5-1 lead and then holds off Jellico

By Independent Herald

JELLICO — Scott High defeated Jellico 5-4 on Monday to conclude the regular season, building a 5-1 lead and then holding off a furious rally by the Blue Devils.

Freshman Jesse Boles had three RBIs and scored a run on a 3 of 4 batting effort. Parker Loesch and Alex Newport had RBIs as well.

Hunter Bates got the win, pitching six innings while giving up one earned run and striking out six. Boles got the save, pitching one inning in which he struck out two and did not give up a hit.

The Highlanders started the game by loading the bases with no outs. Then, after Jellico recorded back-to-back strike-outs, Newport got a base on balls to walk Boles home, giving the Highlanders an early lead.

The score went to 2-0 in the second, when Boles hit an RBI single to right field to score Pavin Harness.

Jellico cut the lead to 2-1 before Boles struck again, with a two-run double in the fourth to score Harness and Joe Potter, making the Highlanders’ lead 4-1.

Later that inning, Loesch had an RBI single to score Alex Chambers, making the score 5-1.

Jellico scored two runs on an error in the bottom of the sixth, but Scott High was able to record a strikeout to end the inning. The Blue Devils got the tying run aboard in the bottom of the seventh, but he was picked off at first by Boles, and then Boles recorded two strikeouts to end the game.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

