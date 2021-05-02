Eye to the Sky: A slight risk of severe weather Tuesday

We wrote yesterday about a relatively wet weather pattern that’s taking shape for at least the next couple of weeks, and that’s going to begin with the chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., currently has much of Tennessee and the Deep South — including the northern Cumberland Plateau region — outlined in a “slight risk” for severe weather on Tuesday. A slight risk means there’s a 15% chance of severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of any particular point.

The severe weather threat begins over southwest portions of the Deep South today, shifts northward tomorrow, and then east on Tuesday.

For Tuesday, the SPC specifically mentions “large hail, damaging wind gusts and perhaps a couple of tornadoes.”

There’s a lot of uncertainty about how the severe weather threat will evolve on Tuesday, but there’s expected to be sufficient low-level moisture return from the Gulf of Mexico, ample wind shear, and declining atmospheric stability ahead of an approaching cold front, which creates the potential for at least scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

In a forecast discussion this morning, the National Weather Service in Morristown noted this: “All types of severe weather will be possible, but think the highest threat will be large hail with the elevated CAPE available (especially in the -10 to -30 Celsius levels). Can’t ever rule out strong winds causing damage to trees in this part of the country either.”

There may also be a flooding risk that develops by late Tuesday into Wednesday, depending on how much rain falls. Some models are showing areas of heavy rainfall over the next couple of days. Where the strongest thunderstorms set up, and whether repeated rounds of storms train over the same areas, will determine which areas, if any, see a flooding threat materialize.

For now, the picture is very unclear, but the main theme is that rain — potentially heavy at times, with the threat for thunderstorms — will be likely Monday and Tuesday before the passage of the frontal boundary on Wednesday gives us a break for a couple of days.

Below-normal temperatures are likely for the second half of the week and the weekend, with the threat of more rain from another storm system as the work week ends.