Eye to the Sky: A wet pattern takes shape

Rain is likely to be with us for much of next week, as a wet pattern takes hold over the eastern U.S. that appears likely to last for at least the next couple of weeks.

The current forecast for Oneida from the National Weather Service is for an 80% chance of rain on Monday, a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 60% chance of rain on Wednesday, with lesser chances of rain continuing through the remainder of the week.

Rain chances will increase quickly Sunday night, with the possibility for some strong to severe thunderstorms late in the day on Monday as an upper low progresses through the region. Aside from potential thunderstorms, rainfall shouldn’t be too heavy initially. However, a new area of low pressure will develop and move through the region on Tuesday, and this might present heavier rainfall. It currently looks as though two inches or more of rain are possible Tuesday and Tuesday night, which could potentially present some flooding issues.

Behind this second system, the flow will switch to the northwest, which will bring cooler temperatures and additional chances for light rain showers Thursday and Friday.

Although it’s a little too far out to speculate too much about right now, there appears to be potential for much heavier rain with a couple of disturbances coming through early the following week, around May 10-12. That could be followed by yet another shot of cooler temperatures, as May sets up to resemble a typical April more closely than a typical May.

If the wet weather in the May 10-12 time frame pans out, which is uncertain at this juncture, we could see as much as 4-6 inches of rainfall over the next 15 days.

The NWS’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal rainfall for the next 14 days, with subtropical ridging creating drier-than-normal conditions across the Gulf Coast while positioning the storm track to put the Mid-South and the Midwestern states in the wet zone.