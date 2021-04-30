- Advertisement -
Updated:

Tony Lambert is leaving Oneida for University of the Cumberlands

By Independent Herald

“I’m leaving a school that is top quality from top to bottom, and I’m going to a school that is top quality from top to bottom. It’s a win-win for me,” Oneida’s Tony Lambert said of the decision to move on to University of the Cumberlands.

It’s been no small secret that when Tony Lambert moved on from Oneida High School, it would likely be to the college ranks, to join his friend and former assistant Matt Rhymer at the University of the Cumberlands.

That time is now.

Lambert confirmed Friday that he has resigned his position at Oneida and will be accepting a position on Rhymer’s staff in Williamsburg. He leaves the Indians’ program after 14 seasons — 11 of them as a head coach and three as defensive coordinator.

“The opportunity presented itself at the proper time,” Lambert said of making the move to the University of the Cumberlands. “We’ve been praying about this since 2014, ever since Matt got the job up there, I’ve tried to be patient, and the timing was just right on both sides.”

Lambert started his coaching career at Oneida at the middle school level. Then, after a lengthy tenure as defensive coordinator on Larry Kerr’s staff at Anderson County, Lambert returned to the Indians’ program in 2005 as defensive coordinator on Jim Burchfield’s staff.

Lambert’s return to Oneida was known to be a stepping stone to him taking the reigns as head coach, which he did after two seasons. He led the Indians to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008, including an undefeated regular season and Class A state semifinals appearance in 2008. 

When Kerr retired at Anderson County following the 2008 season, Lambert was tapped to succeed his former boss. He accepted the position, before realizing a short time later that the job wasn’t for him. He returned to Oneida and served as defensive coordinator on John Brewster’s staff for one season before moving to his alma mater, Scott High School, in 2010.

After one season as defensive coordinator on Keith Shannon’s staff in Huntsville, the two men swapped places in 2011, with Lambert assuming head coaching duties for one season. In what was widely expected to be a rebuilding season for Scott High, Lambert led the Highlanders to a .500 record and a Class 3A playoff appearance.

Meanwhile, Oneida had decided to make a coaching change, and Lambert accepted an offer to return to the Indians’ program. He led the team to a 9-1 regular season record and a district championship in 2012, his first year back at the helm.

Lambert concludes his tenure at Oneida with an overall record of 90-40. He leaves as the second winningest coach in school history, behind Jim May. 

Lambert said the opportunity to work alongside his long-time friend, Rhymer, and the opportunity to work at his alma mater at the University of the Cumberlands were joint blessings.

“We’ve got the same values, the same beliefs, and really we’ve got the same DNA,” Lambert said of Rhymer. “And I believe we’ve got the same vision.”

Rhymer, like Lambert, graduated from University of the Cumberlands, though he was 10 years behind Lambert — graduating in 2007. He was a linebacker for the Patriots during his playing days. 

Rhymer spent several seasons as a defensive assistant at UC before joining Lambert’s staff at Oneida. He spent just one season with the Indians before getting the opportunity to be a head coach at South Laurel High School in London, Ky. It was only a couple of years later that he got the call to return to UC as the school’s head coach. 

Lambert and Rhymer have remained close since they coached together at Oneida. They share the same Christian values and beliefs, and Rhymer has returned to Oneida to speak to Lambert’s players at camps. 

Lambert said that the enticement of the college game is the opportunity to coach at a school he believes in.

“I get an opportunity to recruit kids to play at an institution that I don’t have to give false information about,” he said. “I’ve seen the difference they make in kids’ lives. I don’t have to wonder what it’s like to be a student there. And it’s only gotten better since I left.”

Lambert will be leaving his position as a teacher at Oneida High School, but he and his family will continue to reside in Oneida and he will make the commute to Williamsburg across Kentucky’s much-improved Hwy. 92. 

“I’m leaving a school that is top quality from top to bottom, and I’m going to a school that is top quality from top to bottom,” he said. “This is a win-win for me.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

