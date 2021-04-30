- Advertisement -
Soccer: Scott explodes early, then hangs on for 4-2 win over Cumberland Gap

By Independent Herald

Scott High junior Josiah Fladie dribbles the ball up the pitch during the Highlanders’ 4-2 win over Cumberland Gap on Friday, April 30, 2021 | Rachel Garrett/IH

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High coach Eric Henry has said all season that his team is a second half team.

On Friday, the Highlanders flipped the script.

Scott High exploded for four first half goals against Cumberland Gap, building a 4-0 lead, then held on for a 4-2 win.

Eli Storey — one of two seniors, along with John Zachary, honored before the game — had two goals, while Josiah Fladie and Connor Stanley each had a goal, as well.

“We were effective offensively early. We did well,” Henry said. “We did a much better job of sending balls from the middle because their defense was so tight up next to the half line.”

The second half saw Cumberland Gap score back-to-back goals early, connecting on both in a span of less than three minutes. The Panthers had chances for more, but Scott High’s sophomore goalkeeper, Adrian Parra, made a number of saves. The Highlanders had some second half chances, as well, but couldn’t connect.

“The wheels fell off defensively,” Henry said.

The game became progressively chippy as the second half moved along. With Cumberland Gap playing players instead of the ball, the Panthers were whistled for numerous fouls in the second half and awarded two yellow cards.

“They weren’t playing soccer,” Henry said. “They were playing spring football. They were lowering their shoulders from five yards out and just running through the backs of people.”

Scott High junior Kristian Obrusanszki was on the receiving end of a couple of the more aggressive hits. Cumberland Gap was awarded one yellow for a trip of freshman Hugo Henry, and a second for a two-handed shove to the back of Josiah Fladie as things seemed to be teetering on the edge of getting out of control in the final 10 minutes. But cooler heads prevailed, and the game finished without further incident.

Next up for Scott High will be a home game against Oneida on Monday. The Highlanders will conclude the regular season in Clinton on May 6.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

