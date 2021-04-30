- Advertisement -
Updated:

Oneida to begin search for school’s next football coach

By Independent Herald

Oneida Special School District Director Dr. Jeanny Phillips said Friday that the search will begin immediately for Oneida High School’s next football coach, with the position being advertised as soon as Tony Lambert’s resignation letter is officially submitted, which she said will be soon.

“I wasn’t blindsided by this,” Phillips said. “But there is a process that we have to go through.”

Lambert announced Friday morning that he is resigning to accept a position at University of the Cumberlands. He leaves after 11 seasons as a head coach, including the last nine, and is second on the school’s all-time wins list.

Phillips said the process of hiring a new coach will involve herself, OHS Principal Rick Harper, and Athletics Director Jimmy May.

Spring practice is slated to begin Monday. Given the timeline of posting the position and conducting interviews, it’s likely that the spring season will be complete before a hire is made.

“The timeline will be when I find the right person for the job,” Phillips said. “It’s not something I want to rush.”

Phillips said there has been interest expressed in the job from candidates currently within the OSSD system.

