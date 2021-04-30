Garrett: Regardless of whether he’s on your team, you can’t help but like Tony Lambert

“All you’re doing is trying to stir something up.”

That’s the text message Tony Lambert shot to me back in the spring of 2012, nine years ago. I had just texted to ask him if he was close to making a decision on his job offer from Oneida.

“No,” I fired back. “I’m just trying to do my job.”

A few minutes later, I was on the phone with a friend — fuming. “What a jerk!” I said.

I meant it, too. Sort of.

But I got over it.

To be fair, Lambert was in a difficult predicament. He was coaching at Scott High, his alma mater. He’d been there only one season, and they wanted to keep him. But Oneida wanted him back. His father-in-law is mayor in Oneida; the school is two minutes from his wife’s beauty shop. And he was less than four years removed from guiding the Indians to an appearance in the state semifinals.

It was a good dilemma to be in: two schools that want your services as head coach. But Lambert knew that no matter what his decision was, he was going to make people mad. They don’t play, and they’re in separate classifications, but if you live in Scott County, you know there is a rivalry between these two schools — not often talked about but always simmering.

Oneida’s 2012 coaching search threatened to bring things to a boil. Because the Indians were coming after Scott High’s coach.

And Lambert was tired of being asked about his decision. It was the question on everyone’s minds, and everyone wanted an answer yesterday. There was never any doubt that he was going back to Oneida. I knew it. He knew it. We all knew it. He wrestled with it, but the decision was an obvious one; the only one that made sense.

So, yes, he was irritated when I texted him that day. I caught him in just the right mood, I guess. And he caught me in the right mood, too, because I was irritated right back.

But in more than 15 years of dealing with Lambert — him as a coach, me as a journalist — there’s one thing that’s proven absolutely true: You don’t stay mad at Tony Lambert.

Some people are always tiptoeing around; trying to avoid making enemies, trying to tell you what they think you want to hear. Call them schmoozers; call them politicians. Whatever you call them, you always wonder about their sincerity.

Other people stand boldly and firmly, telling it like it is and letting the chips fall where they may. You don’t have to wonder where they stand; they’ll tell you, without too much regard for your feelings. And you usually wind up admiring them for it because even through differences of opinion, you never doubt their sincerity.

Lambert is definitely one of the latter. He’s loud; he’s gruff. He’s truly an old-school coach. But he has a personality that fills the room. That’s what it was going to take to succeed someone as legendary as Jim May at Oneida — a larger-than-life personality. Lambert has that, and it’s one big reason why he’s been very successful.

The truth is, Lambert has always been successful, and always will be. He was successful as defensive coordinator in Larry Kerr’s system at Anderson County. He led Oneida to the state semifinals in Year 2 of his first stint there. He took a Scott High team that most people thought would be lucky to win more than one game and led them to the playoffs. He won a district championship with nine straight regular season wins his first year back at Oneida.

Lambert has been successful by refusing to budge from his tried-and-true formula of sound defense, ball control on offense, and attention to detail on special teams. You could say that Lambert’s style isn’t so much intended to beat other teams as it is intended to prevent other teams from beating him. And, yes, for the record, Lambert knows that you might not like that style. “I know my style of football ain’t always popular,” he often said. “But here’s the thing: you can’t argue when it works.” And it does work, which is why Lambert has won almost 75% of his games as a head coach and has never failed to make the playoffs.

One of the big reasons it works is because Tony Lambert is one of the brightest defensive minds in all of Tennessee high school football. If your style of play is predicated on defense, you better be good at it. And he’s one of the best. It’s what has earned him an audience with long-time SEC defensive coordinator John Chavis, and what has made him a sought-after option for the college level. Today’s news that Lambert was leaving high school football for the college ranks wasn’t a surprise; he’s long expressed an interest in testing his abilities at the next level, and Matt Rhymer has always made it clear that Lambert has a spot on his UC staff. “I think I can do it,” Lambert told me of coaching in the college ranks during a conversation several years ago. “I know I can do it. But until you do it you’re always gonna wonder.”

No one will have to wonder long. Mark it down: He’ll be successful as a defensive coach and as a recruiter at the NAIA level. He’ll be successful for the same reasons he’s been successful in high school. He’s straight-forward, he’s honest, and he’s unwilling to budge on principle, even though what he’s telling you might not be what you want to hear. It’s why people gravitate toward him as a coach; why players appreciate playing for him.

That day back in 2012 wasn’t the last time Lambert irritated me, and I guarantee you it wasn’t the last time I irritated him. But, at the end of the day, I got over it pretty quickly. Because with Tony Lambert that’s just what you do. It’s why he’s one of the most respected high school football coaches in East Tennessee among both sportswriters and his coaching peers. He’s sorta like the high school football version of Gregg Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs coach who scorns reporters who ask what he considers to be a stupid question. But you still like him. And coaches who are beaten by Lambert walk away with just as much respect for him after the game as they had when the game began — sometimes more.

Lambert is hard on his players. But they respect him because at the end of the day, they know he has their back. He’s a coach who doesn’t care to get into the face mask of a player during the game … and also the coach who was kneeling in prayer with injured player Isaac Morgan as Morgan was about to be loaded into a Lifestar helicopter after a serious accident last fall. He’s a coach who you can hear barking at his players from the other side of the field … and also the coach who you’ll see embrace his players and say “I love you” at the end of the game.

Lambert is also hard on his staff. I was on the sideline for a playoff game in 2008 when he didn’t like a play call dialed up by then-offensive coordinator Robert Wright. He whirled to Wright and yelled, “You’re gonna fool around and get your ass beat!” I was stunned. Robert Wright, after all, is the most congenial coach in all of football. But Wright took it in stride. The Indians went on to score a touchdown a couple of plays later, won the game, and wound up in the state semifinals at 13-0. Lambert has very little turnover on his staff; he’s a coach that other coaches want to coach with.

You see, you can be hard on people and still have their admiration if they know where you stand and respect what you stand for. And that’s why Tony Lambert has the respect of coaches, players and sportswriters like this one, even though he’s yelled at all of us at some point. Because we know the man he is, the things he stands for, and appreciate that.

Oneida High School will find a quality successor and they’ll continue to win football games. But covering OHS football simply won’t be the same without Tony Lambert at the helm.