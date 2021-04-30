- Advertisement -
Updated:

Frustrations grow at hospital as late paychecks continue

By Independent Herald

Big South Fork Medical Center is increasingly relying on a staffing agency to fill empty personnel slots as frustrated employees stop reporting for their shifts amid rising frustration over late paychecks.

That’s the situation according to multiple employees who’ve spoken to the Independent Herald in recent days.

The IH has confirmed that hospital employees were paid on Friday, but that the payroll covered just one pay period. That means employees are still four weeks behind on their pay.

Prior to Friday’s payroll distribution, an employee who spoke to the IH on condition of anonymity said that emails were being sent from employees to the hospital’s upper management with increased frequency, expressing frustration with the lack of paychecks and the lack of communication about when those paychecks can be expected.

On Friday, an employee said that at least six more nurses are now refusing to work, and that the hospital was scrambling to cover the shifts with the staffing agency.

The use of agency employees creates an added dilemma for the hospital because a nurse employed by the staffing agency is paid a higher salary than nurses employed by the hospital, according to people familiar with the situation. Additionally, the hospital does not have the option of delaying payment to the staffing agency, which could pull out and leave shifts uncovered if timely payment isn’t made.

“It certainly makes it difficult to work beside someone who is making three times the amount of money and getting paid every week when you are six weeks behind,” one employee told the IH.

Other employees who have spoken to the IH recently have painted a picture of declining employee morale inside the hospital — not just over missed paychecks, but because there’s a rising sense that it’s not a matter of if but when the hospital’s parent company, Rennova Health, closes the doors.

Still, a number of hospital employees are still showing up for their shifts, even though they’re owed several weeks of back pay. They do it, they say, because the community relies on the care provided by the hospital, and because they’re holding out hope that BSFMC can turn things around. Their only demand? They want to be paid.

“When we ask in the middle of the week about payroll, we are told that it isn’t payday yet,” one employee said. “We feel that every day is payday until we are caught up in full.”

Big South Fork Medical Center is the last hospital remaining under Rennova’s umbrella, after the former Jellico Community Hospital closed earlier this year. In Rennova’s most recent SEC filing, on April 15, Rennova cited staffing issues as one reason for its worsening financial woes in 2020.

The company reported revenue of just $7.2 million in 2020, down from $16 million a year earlier.

Part of that revenue decline was due to “staffing issues and supply shortages caused by cash constraints during the 2020 period, which required us to divert patients to third party facilities,” Rennova said in the filing.

The company added that late payroll has made “retention of key employees difficult.”

The filing painted a stark picture of the hospital’s financial predicament.

“Unless this situation is corrected we may lose employees to the point where it becomes difficult to operate, or we may fail to attract employees to key positions necessary for the business to succeed,” Rennova said.

As of Dec. 31, Rennova had $19.6 million in outstanding debt, and had recorded penalties and penalty interest of $14.8 million as a result of non-payment of past-due amounts.

“The company relies on its CEO to secure funding to meet cash shortfalls,” Rennova said. “If capital is not secured, it will be difficult for the company to remain in operation.”

BSFMC is Rennova’s original hospital, purchased out of bankruptcy from Mississippi-based Pioneer Health Services. Rennova later added Jamestown Regional Medical Center and Jellico Community Hospital. However, Jamestown Regional closed in 2019 after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services yanked its ability to be reimbursed for services provided to patients of those government-subsidized insurances, and the 54-bed Jellico hospital closed in March after the City of Jellico issued a 30-day termination notice for the lease of the building.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

