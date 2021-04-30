- Advertisement -
Updated:

Baseball: Oneida blanks Campbell County, 10-0

By Independent Herald

McLorne Love camps under a fly ball during Oneida’s win over Midway at Bear Creek on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

Blaine Shepherd dominated from the mound, and Colten Daugherty and McLorne Love had big games at the plate, as Oneida closed out the regular season with a 10-0 win over Campbell County at Bear Creek Friday evening.

Shepherd pitched a shut-out against the Cougars, giving up just two hits in five innings in a game that was shortened by the run-rule. He struck out five.

Daugherty had four RBIs on a 2 of 4 batting effort, while Love had three RBIs and three runs scored on a 3 of 4 effort at the plate.

Hunter Shoemaker had an RBI and scored a run.

Also scoring runs for Oneida were Peyton Smart, with two, Caden Rector, Todd Derek Ryon, Hunter Hutchison and Cole Cross.

The Indians did much of their damage in the second inning, putting four runs on the board. But Campbell County tightened down after that, and the game was stuck at 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth. That’s where Oneida broke loose for five runs to end the game prematurely.

Shoemaker had a home run. Also recording extra base hits were Cross with a triple, Hutchison and Love with two doubles each, and Ryon with a double.

It was Shoemaker who started the fifth inning onslaught, with a lead off solo shot to center field, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead.

On the next at-bat, Cross tripled on a fly ball to deep center, then scored on a wild pitch to make the score 7-0.

Ryon hit a double, then Smart reached base on an error, setting up an RBI single by Love and a two-run single by Daugherty to end the game.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

