Updated:

No Butts about it: Lady Highlanders roll in regular season finale

By Independent Herald

Julia Butts bats during Scott High’s game against Fulton at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Friday, April 23, 2021 | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

OAKDALE — Scott High’s Julia Butts played her final regular season game Thursday. She definitely made the most of it.

Butts, one of two seniors on the Lady Highlander squad, went 4 of 5 at the plate, with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead her team to an 11-3 win over Oakdale.

In addition to the two home runs, Butts also had a triple, finishing just a double short of hitting for the cycle. She had a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the third inning, then added a solo inside-the-park home run in the seventh.

Butts wasn’t the only Lady Highlander with three RBIs. Kloey Sexton also had three RBIs and two runs on a 3 of 4 batting effort. She had two triples.

Makayla Higginbotham went 3 of 4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored, while Kaitlynn Henson had an RBI and a run scored. Annalyne Woodward had three hits and scored a run.

Higginbotham and Alaina Duncan both had doubles in the game.

Duncan pitched all seven innings, striking out four and giving up three earned runs.

Oakdale took a quick, 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the game largely belonged to the Lady Highlanders. Scott High tied things in the third inning, when Butts scored on an error after a lead-off base hit and then stealing second and third bases.

Scott High’s first lead came in the fourth, when Sexton hit an RBI triple to deep center to score Higginbotham. On the next at-bat, Henson had an RBI single to score Sexton, followed by a two-run home run by Butts to make it a 5-1 game.

Oakdale was able to trim the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the third, but then Scott went to work again. Higginbotham hit an RBI double to score Rachel Garrett as a courtesy runner in the fourth, followed by a two-run triple by Sexton to score Higginbotham and Riley Price, making the score 8-2. Sexton scored on an error to make it 9-2.

The sixth inning saw Scott expand the lead to 10-2 when Higginbotham hit an RBI single to score Woodward.

Finally, Butts had a homer in the seventh to give the Lady Highlanders their 11th run of the evening.

Scott High will next face Austin-East in a District 2-AA tournament play-in game at John John Yancey Memorial Park on Friday, May 7. The winner of that game will travel to Alcoa for the district semifinals on May 10.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

