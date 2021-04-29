- Advertisement -
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Rain and storms — what to expect the remainder of the day

By Ben Garrett

Light rain has been falling across Scott County for the past couple of hours, as a disturbance moves through ahead of a cold front that’s approaching the region. The rain will not last all day; in fact, it’s already starting to move out. But on-and-off rain showers will be with us the rest of the day, before a more organized line of rain and perhaps thunderstorms moves through tonight.

The rain we saw this morning wasn’t completely unexpected, but was perhaps a little more organized than was expected. The bulk of the rain was expected to hold off until later this evening. Instead, we saw a healthy batch of rain with some embedded thunder get its act together over West Tennessee, then gradually weaken as it neared the Cumberland Plateau.

Already, the line of rain and thunderstorms that will impact us this evening is forming to our west. A 2 p.m. look at the radar showed the line situated nearly perfectly along the western borders of Kentucky and Tennessee. Our rain chances will diminish somewhat this afternoon, then increase again this evening.

For now, the heaviest convection is far to the north, over Ohio. The chances of strong to severe thunderstorms this far south isn’t non-existent, but the probability is quite low. Any storms that do manage to form should behave, for the most part, but some strong wind gusts can’t be completely ruled out. The NWS’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., had initially included our region in a Slight Risk area for severe weather today, but later downgraded that risk as it became clearer that the dynamics that are in place won’t support much in the way of severe weather.

Speaking of wind gusts, it’s going to be blustery outside the storms, too. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of East Tennessee, which will be in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

Rain will end before daybreak, and the next couple of days look great. Temps will be a little cooler in the aftermath of the frontal passage, but still about normal for this time of year. At one point it looked like we would see a fairly dramatic cool-down for this weekend, but the cold air isn’t going to be able to penetrate this far south. There are no frost or freeze concerns showing up for the next couple of weeks.

Next week, however, is looking increasingly wet. We may see persistent rain threats through most of the week.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.
