Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday’s final regular season track meet at York Institute here.

At the Colonel Ross Memorial Dragon Invitational, Baird finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 1:01. The event was won by Stone Memorial junior Meghan Niles with a time of 53.16 seconds. Baird also finished just outside the Top 10 in the 100-meter dash, coming home 11th with a time of 14.76 seconds.

And in the 200-meter dash, Harness finished fourth with a time of 24.45 seconds. The event was won by York junior Dalton Barger with a time of 23.47 seconds. Harness’s teammate, junior Kristian Obrusanszki, finished 10th in the same event, with a time of 26.17 seconds.

Other Top 10 finishes at Tuesday’s track meet included:

• Sophomore Aliyah Douglas finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.46 seconds, and sophomore Claire Burress finished 10th in the same event with a time of 31.64 seconds.

• Burress finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.

• Freshman Kamara Gardner finished seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:13. She also finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:43.

• Douglas and Burress finished eighth and ninth in the 100-meter hurdles, with times of 21.24 seconds and 21.62 seconds.

• Freshman Dylan King finished 10th in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:32.