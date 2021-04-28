- Advertisement -
Home Sports Scott Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York
SportsScott
Updated:

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

By Independent Herald

Members of Scott High’s track and field team are pictured at a meet at York Institute in Jamestown on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday’s final regular season track meet at York Institute here.

At the Colonel Ross Memorial Dragon Invitational, Baird finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 1:01. The event was won by Stone Memorial junior Meghan Niles with a time of 53.16 seconds. Baird also finished just outside the Top 10 in the 100-meter dash, coming home 11th with a time of 14.76 seconds.

And in the 200-meter dash, Harness finished fourth with a time of 24.45 seconds. The event was won by York junior Dalton Barger with a time of 23.47 seconds. Harness’s teammate, junior Kristian Obrusanszki, finished 10th in the same event, with a time of 26.17 seconds.

Other Top 10 finishes at Tuesday’s track meet included:

• Sophomore Aliyah Douglas finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.46 seconds, and sophomore Claire Burress finished 10th in the same event with a time of 31.64 seconds.

• Burress finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:14.

• Freshman Kamara Gardner finished seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 3:13. She also finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 7:43.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

• Douglas and Burress finished eighth and ninth in the 100-meter hurdles, with times of 21.24 seconds and 21.62 seconds.

• Freshman Dylan King finished 10th in the 800-meter run, with a time of 2:32.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's final regular season track meet at York...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

Independent Herald - 0
How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?  Those are just two of the...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida falls to Anderson County, 2-0

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — Oneida came up short in a non-district match at Anderson County on Tuesday (April 27), falling 2-0 to the Mavericks. The Indians' leading...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida defeats Midway, 4-2

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Oneida built a 4-0 lead through six and a half innings, then hung on for a 4-2 win over Midway on Monday, moving...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more

Yager legislation to aid firefighters advances in Senate

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
NASHVILLE — Legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, to aid volunteer firefighters is headed for a final vote in the Tennessee Senate after...
Read more

Latest News

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's final regular season track meet at York...
Read more

Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

Local News Independent Herald - 0
How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?  Those are just two of the...
Read more

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN