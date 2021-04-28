Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?

Those are just two of the questions that can be answered with the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office’s new transparency and accountability website, which was relaunched this week.

The Transparency and Accountability for Governments (TAG) website provides a platform for users to track revenues, expenditures and debt for each of Tennessee’s 95 county governments. The information is pulled from annual financial and compliance audits.

“This site helps Tennesseans get a quick snapshot of how county governments are using their tax dollars,” explained Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “While an audit report will always provide the best insights into a government’s financial activities, (this website) provides high-level information that doesn’t require you to know how to read a balance sheet.”

How Scott County stacks up

As it turns out, Scott County has more debt per capita than many Tennessee counties, including all of its neighbors. As of fiscal year 2020, Scott County averaged $1,098 per capita in indebtedness. In other words, if Scott County’s citizens were going to help the county government join the five other Tennessee counties that are debt-free, each man, woman, boy and girl would have to pay $1,098.

By comparison, Campbell County has indebtedness of $950 per capita, Anderson County’s is $751 per capita, Morgan County’s is $630 per capita, Fentress County’s is $603 per capita, and Pickett County’s is $576 per capita.

Scott County’s per-capita debt isn’t the state’s highest. Sevier County, for example, has $1,212 debt per capita, despite the hundreds of millions of tax dollars generated by tourism every year.

And Hancock County has $1,663 debt per capita. Along with Sevier County, those are just two of the numerous Tennessee counties with more debt per capita than Scott County. As a general rule, Tennessee’s metropolitan counties aren’t much better or worse off than the state’s rural counties in terms of debt, but one obvious exception is Nashville. Davidson County owes a whopping $9,762 per capita, which dwarfs Hancock County’s second-highest debt per capita in the state.

On the other end of the equation, tiny Meigs County — which borders Hamilton County to the northeast — has just $73 debt per capita.

A picture of declining debt

Current debt doesn’t tell the entire story of a county government’s financial picture. Debt tends to fluctuate with capital projects — like new schools or jails — and is influenced by numerous factors, some of which are beyond the control of elected officials.

A more complete picture is painted by looking at debt over time. And that paints a more flattering picture for Scott County. Since 2016, Scott County’s total debt has shrank from more than $31 million to just over $24 million. That translates into an average debt per capita reduction from $1,401 in 2016 to $1,098 in 2020.

Fentress County’s debt per capita has ballooned during that same time frame, from $264 in 2016 to $603 in 2020. Anderson County’s has increased slightly from $743 to $751. Morgan, Campbell and Pickett counties all reduced their debt during that time frame.

Where the money comes from

Scott County amassed $45.5 million in revenues during fiscal year 2020. The bulk of it — $24.9 million — came from the state, primarily for education funding. Of the nearly $25 million received from the state in 2020, less than $400,000 was in the form of grants.

Another $10.6 million of the county’s operating cash in 2020 came from local taxes. Property taxes accounted for $7.6 million of that total, while the local option sales tax generated $1.9 million, the wheel tax generated $584,600 and business taxes generated $180,900.

State law requires that half of the local option sales tax — which is 2.25% in Scott County, half a percent below the maximum allowed — go to education. The wheel tax, which was implemented by a referendum approved by Scott County voters more than a decade ago, is earmarked for paying down the notes for the county’s most recent school construction project at Burchfield, Robbins and Oneida.

Scott County’s hotel-motel tax generated $79,600 in revenue in 2020, while the county’s special purpose litigation tax generated $74,200.

About $5 million of the county’s operating revenues in 2020 came from the federal government.

Where the money goes

The lion’s share of Scott County’s annual expenditures go into education. In fiscal year 2020, education spending accounted for $28.2 million of the county’s $45.8 million in total expenditures.

By contrast, general county government operations accounted for $11.5 million in expenditures last year.

Scott County spent $2.6 million on road maintenance, while $3.3 million went to pay down the county’s debts.

When it comes to county government operations, the bulk of the money is spent on law enforcement and inmate housing. Expenditures at the county jail accounted for $2 million in spending last year, while the Sheriff’s Department’s budget was $1.8 million. The juvenile detention facility and related services accounted for $257,000 in spending.

The ambulance service is also a big line item — although it largely pays for itself. Total spending on EMS in 2020 was $1.7 million.

The county’s general government budget was $1.4 million in 2020, with the largest percentage of those funds going into maintenance of county buildings. The county clerk’s office budget was $256,700, the property assessor’s budget was $231,500, the election commission’s budget was $229,900, the county mayor’s office budget was $190,000, the trustee’s office budget was $179,700, the register of deeds’ budget was $176,200, the county commission budget was $145,900, and the county attorney’s budget was $70,500.

Other significant expenditures included $497,000 for General Sessions Court, $337,300 for Circuit Court, $185,300 for Chancery Court, $69,200 for the District Attorney General and $12,000 for the Public Defender.

Various other expenditures included $386,300 for the county’s municipal airport, nearly $100,000 in contributions to other agencies, $49,900 in veterans’ services, and $72,900 in tourism spending — a fund name that is something of a misnomer since the bulk of that money is actually spent on economic development rather than tourism. The county provided $78,300 in senior citizens assistance and $53,500 to libraries.

In debt service spending, the county paid $2.2 million on debt principal in 2020, compared to $490,000 in debt interest.

Access the TAG website.