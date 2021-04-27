Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27).

The Cougars scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-2 lead, then added two runs in the bottom of the sixth after the Lady Highlanders had cut the deficit to 5-4.

Scott High led early, 2-0, after scoring two runs in the top of the third.

Alaina Duncan went all the way at pitcher for Scott, striking out three.

Brenna Rutherford had six strikeouts in 6.1 innings for Campbell County before Logan Ross entered to pick up the save.

The Lady Highlanders had several extra-base hits in the game, including a triple by Annalyne Woodward, two doubles by Alaina Duncan and a double by Makayla Higginbotham. As a team, Scott High had 10 hits.

Higginbotham had a lead-off double in the top of the third, then scored on an RBI single by Katelynn Henson to give Scott a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Woodward had an RBI triple to score Henson, increasing the lead to 2-0.

- Story Continues Below -

The bottom of the fifth was a disastrous half-inning for Scott High, as Campbell County had four hits and four runs. The Cougars tied the game and loaded the bases with an error, a hit by pitch and a pair of singles. Then they hit an RBI single to take the lead, all before Scott had recorded the first out of the half-inning.

The Cougars extended the lead to 5-2 on a walk before the Lady Highlanders were finally able to end the inning.

Scott battled back in the sixth. Woodward led off with a single, followed by a Savannah Russ single to give the Lady Highlanders two baserunners with no outs. Duncan followed with a two-run double to score Woodward and Zoey Price as a courtesy runner, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

But after that, Campbell County recorded three straight outs.

The Cougars had a pair of RBI doubles in the bottom half of the inning to extend their lead. The Lady Highlanders got the potential tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, with base-hits by Henson and Kaitlyn Butts.

But after going to the bullpen, Campbell County was able to record two straight strikeouts against the heart of the Lady Highlanders’ batting order to secure the win.