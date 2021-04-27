Soccer: Oneida falls to Anderson County, 2-0

CLINTON — Oneida came up short in a non-district match at Anderson County on Tuesday (April 27), falling 2-0 to the Mavericks.

The Indians’ leading scorer, senior Danner Keeton, is still limited by a quad strain. He saw limited action as a center-mid, but is “still very limited,” his father and coach, Derek Keeton, said. Another of Oneida’s starters, junior Matthew Brown, remains out with a calf strain and is not expected to return until sometime in the postseason.

With Keeton limited, Oneida junior Gabe Hacker and freshman Mason Keeton generated some shots, especially in the second half, but were not successful in connecting.

“They are a very solid team and very skilled, especially on their back line,” Keeton said.

Defensively, the Indians “played pretty well,” in Keeton’s assessment. They gave up a goal at the 12-minute mark of the first half, and a second off a header at the 20-minute mark. Those were the only points that Anderson County could produce, but it proved to be enough.

“We have too many guys having to learn on the fly right now, but we are building good depth for the future and in May,” Oneida assistant coach Phil Newport said of his defense.

The Indians’ freshman goalie, Gavin Keeton, had 16 saves in the game.

The Indians’ next match will be on Thursday, when they face Scott High for the third time this season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville.