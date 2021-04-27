- Advertisement -
Home Sports Oneida Soccer: Oneida falls to Anderson County, 2-0
SportsOneida
Updated:

Soccer: Oneida falls to Anderson County, 2-0

By Independent Herald

Oneida freshman Nick Gilbert works against Scott High senior John Zachary during a game played at Jane Terry Hoffman Field on April 8, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH

CLINTON — Oneida came up short in a non-district match at Anderson County on Tuesday (April 27), falling 2-0 to the Mavericks.

The Indians’ leading scorer, senior Danner Keeton, is still limited by a quad strain. He saw limited action as a center-mid, but is “still very limited,” his father and coach, Derek Keeton, said. Another of Oneida’s starters, junior Matthew Brown, remains out with a calf strain and is not expected to return until sometime in the postseason.

With Keeton limited, Oneida junior Gabe Hacker and freshman Mason Keeton generated some shots, especially in the second half, but were not successful in connecting.

“They are a very solid team and very skilled, especially on their back line,” Keeton said.

Defensively, the Indians “played pretty well,” in Keeton’s assessment. They gave up a goal at the 12-minute mark of the first half, and a second off a header at the 20-minute mark. Those were the only points that Anderson County could produce, but it proved to be enough.

“We have too many guys having to learn on the fly right now, but we are building good depth for the future and in May,” Oneida assistant coach Phil Newport said of his defense.

The Indians’ freshman goalie, Gavin Keeton, had 16 saves in the game.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Indians’ next match will be on Thursday, when they face Scott High for the third time this season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. at John John Yancey Memorial Park in Huntsville.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

10,193FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,692FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Scott

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's final regular season track meet at York...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

Independent Herald - 0
How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?  Those are just two of the...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more

Related Stories

Scott

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's final regular season track meet at York...
Read more
Scott

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more
Oneida

Baseball: Oneida defeats Midway, 4-2

Independent Herald - 0
KINGSTON — Oneida built a 4-0 lead through six and a half innings, then hung on for a 4-2 win over Midway on Monday, moving...
Read more
Oneida

Soccer: Oneida lets one slip away against Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Playing without standout forward Danner Keeton and a key defender, Matthew Brown, Oneida saw Campbell County escape with a 3-2 win on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more

Shoplifting incident leads to drug charges

Local News Independent Herald - 0
What started as a relatively minor shopping incident at the Dollar General in Oneida on Thursday turned into a case involving both theft and...
Read more

Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

Oneida Independent Herald - 0
It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the...
Read more

Latest News

Track: Baird, Harness record Top 5 finishes at York

Scott Independent Herald - 0
JAMESTOWN — Scott High sophomores Shannon Baird and Pavin Harness each recorded Top 5 finishes in Tuesday's final regular season track meet at York...
Read more

Scott County’s debt exceeds surrounding counties, but is declining

Local News Independent Herald - 0
How does Scott County’s debt stack up with the rest of Tennessee’s 94 counties? How is the money spent?  Those are just two of the...
Read more

Softball: Campbell County pulls away late to defeat Scott

Scott Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Campbell County used a big fifth inning to secure a 7-4, come-from-behind win over Scott High on Tuesday (April 27). The Cougars scored...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN