Updated:

Shoplifting incident leads to drug charges

By Independent Herald

What started as a relatively minor shopping incident at the Dollar General in Oneida on Thursday turned into a case involving both theft and drug charges.

Sommer L. Hill, 40, of Oneida, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Thursday on accusations of stealing about $40 worth of merchandise from the Dollar General.

According to an arrest warrant filed by OPD officer Rachael Thomas, an employee of the store phoned police after observing Hill shoving merchandise into her boots.

When Thomas arrived at the store, Hill was paying for some items that she was purchasing, but allegedly had something visibly protruding from her boot, the warrant stated.

When questioned by Thomas, Hill allegedly took a container of deodorant from her boot and presented it to officers. Because that was the only apparent item that had been taken, the warrant stated, officers allowed Hill to pay for the deodorant but asked her to retrieve her identification from her vehicle.

As Thomas was checking Hill’s ID, she allegedly noticed something sticking out of Hill’s waistband. When Thomas asked Hill what was in her pants, Hill allegedly pulled out a pair of leggings, causing makeup items to start falling from the legs of her pants.

At that point, Thomas began searching Hill, and allegedly found a bag with crystal meth and other items. Inside Hill’s vehicle, officers allegedly discovered several needles, some of which had been used and some of which were loaded.

Hill was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
