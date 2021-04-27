‘No longer a health emergency’: Governor will not renew covid orders

NASHVILLE — Saying Covid-19 is “no longer a health emergency in our state” and that “a widely available vaccine changes everything,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday said that he will not be renewing any public health orders.

The first-term Republican governor, whose covid response has drawn both praise and criticism, said that he is removing the authority from local officials to issue mask mandates in Tennessee.

While that will mean any mask mandates in place outside the state’s six largest cities will end, most of the state has never been under a mask mandate. Lee declined to implement a mask mandate, instead issuing an executive order that placed the onus for mask mandates on the mayors in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties that fall under the purview of the TN Dept. of Health.

The governor’s announcement doesn’t apply to the state’s largest cities — like Knoxville and Nashville. Tennessee’s six largest metropolitan counties operate their own health departments and local officials there have the authority to issue their own mask mandates. However, Lee has asked those mayors to remove any remaining mask mandates and business restrictions before Memorial Day weekend.

“This is about trusting Tennesseans, using the tools we have at our disposal to move on from crisis management and back to life and back to business,” Lee said. “Tennessee is moving forward thanks to her people.”

How much cooperation the governor will get from the state’s larger cities remains to be seen. Nashville, for example, has announced that it will remove business restrictions by May 14, but said it is not ready to lift its mask mandate, which requires masks in indoor spaces and recommends masks in outdoor settings.

Still, Lee was adamant that it’s time for restrictions to end. The Tennessee Pledge website, a state-operated website listing covid guidelines, has been removed.

“It’s time for celebrations, weddings and conventions and concerts and parades and proms and everything in between to happen without limits on gathering sizes or other arbitrary restrictions for those events,” Lee said.

Coronavirus infection rates in Tennessee have been stagnant for several weeks, with a testing positivity rate hovering between 6% and 8% and fewer than 20 deaths per day reported for almost a month.

However, only about one in three Tennesseans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, which is well below the national average, and the pace of vaccinations has slowed dramatically in recent days.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Lee reiterated the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and revealed that he has been fully vaccinated. But when reporters quizzed him on why he wasn’t doing more to encourage people to receive the vaccine, the governor called it “a personal, private decision.”

However, Lee also announced that Tennessee will be rolling out a pro-vaccine marketing campaign, which will encourage people to receive vaccinations. The state undertook a similar marketing campaign last summer to encourage mask-wearing.