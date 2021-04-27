- Advertisement -
Updated:

Electric buggy joyride leads to theft charges

By Independent Herald

Two young men were arrested last week in Oneida after a bizarre incident involving a joyride on a Walmart electric shopping cart and eventual fight with employees at the nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Mitchell Langford, 19, of Helenwood, was arrested a short time following the incident and an investigation by Oneida Police Department.

According to a warrant filed by OPD, the April 20 incident began with a call to police that a man wearing a cowboy hat was riding an electric buggy from Walmart through the McDonald’s parking lot while holding onto a vehicle. The warrant stated that the vehicle then pushed the shopping cart, before a fight broke out between the occupants of the vehicle and McDonald’s employees.

OPD Officer Tony Jones arrived on the scene to find that the vehicle in question was leaving the restaurant, but the Walmart shopping cart was still on site. OPD officers Zack Strunk and Steve Trammel initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle on Alberta Street and, allegedly, Langford admitted to officers that he had taken the shopping cart from Walmart, and planned to return it but had gotten into a fight and left the restaurant.

Langford was charged with felony theft and disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle — Christopher James Gourley, 19 of St. Archer, Fla. — was arrested after it was revealed that he had an active warrant for his arrest in Florida. He was charged locally with being a fugitive from justice.

