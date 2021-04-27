Baseball: Indians clinch second place with walk-off win

It is perhaps the most thrilling finish in baseball: A walk-off win. And Oneida did it in one of the biggest games of the season on Tuesday, defeating Midway 3-2 to secure second place in District 4-A.

Colten Daugherty had a two-out RBI double to drive home Todd Derek Ryon and hand the Indians the win, as Oneida completed a series sweep of Midway.

The two teams entered the week with the Green Wave one game back of Oneida in the district standings. Harriman also lurked a game back, after splitting with the Indians earlier this season.

The win improved Oneida to 13-3 on the season in district play. The Indians will enter the postseason as the district’s No. 2 seed behind Coalfield, and are the only team to have defeated the Yellow Jackets in district play this season.

Hunter Hutchison picked up the win, pitching a complete game for Oneida. He gave up five hits and one earned run across seven innings, while striking out three.

Oneida scored the game’s first run, with Caden Rector scoring Ryon on a line drive RBI single to right field in the bottom of the second.

Midway battled back to tie things up and then take the lead, before the Indians tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Hutchison that scored Hunter Shoemaker.

Oneida stranded a couple of runners in the bottom of the sixth, while Midway stranded a runner in both the sixth and seventh innings, sending the game to the final half-inning with the score tied at two.

Ryon led off with a base hit on a ground ball to right field. Midway was then able to record back-to-back outs before McLorne Love was hit by a pitch, putting Ryon in scoring position.

Daugherty then picked up the RBI double on a fly ball to deep right field, scoring Ryon and ending the game.

The Indians are scheduled to finish the regular season on Thursday against Jellico.